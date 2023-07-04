 Oppo Reno3 Pro 256gb Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
OPPO Reno3 Pro 256GB

OPPO Reno3 Pro 256GB is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 34,549 in India with 64 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor , 4025 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO Reno3 Pro 256GB from HT Tech. Buy OPPO Reno3 Pro 256GB now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹34,549
256 GB
6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
64 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
44 MP + 2 MP
4025 mAh
Android v10 (Q)
8 GB
See full specifications
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

OPPO Reno3 Pro 256GB Price in India

OPPO Reno3 Pro 256GB price in India starts at Rs.34,549. The lowest price of OPPO Reno3 Pro 256GB is Rs.34,000 on amazon.in.

Oppo Reno3 Pro 256gb Full Specifications

Battery
  • Yes
  • No
  • 4025 mAh
  • Up to 27 Hours(3G) / Up to 36 Hours(2G)
  • Li-Polymer
  • Up to 362 Hours(2G)
  • Yes, VOOC, v4.0, 30W: 50 % in 20 minutes
  • Up to 27 Hours(3G) / Up to 36 Hours(2G)
Camera
  • Fixed Focus
  • Yes
  • Yes, Contrast Detection autofocus, Phase Detection autofocus
  • F1.8
  • Yes, Dual LED Flash
  • S5KGW1
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 44 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(2.6" sensor size, 0.7µm pixel size) 2 MP f/2.4, Depth Camera(1.75µm pixel size)
  • Dual
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • F2.4
  • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
Design
  • 8.1 mm
  • Back: Gorilla Glass
  • 175 grams
  • Auroral Blue, Midnight Black, Sky White
  • 73.4 mm
  • 158.8 mm
Display
  • 91.5 %
  • Super AMOLED
  • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
  • 20:9
  • 800 nits
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 90 Hz
  • 84.84 %
  • 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • 411 ppi
General
  • Yes
  • ColorOS
  • April 19, 2020 (Official)
  • OPPO
  • Reno 3 Pro 256GB
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Android v10 (Q)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Dolby Atmos
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • No
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Head: 1.18 W/kg, Body: 1.07 W/kg
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
Performance
  • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • 12 nm
  • 8 GB
  • PowerVR GM9446
  • 25.0 s
  • 64 bit
  • LPDDR4X
  • MediaTek Helio P95
Smart TV Features
  • 64+13+8+2 MP
Special Features
  • Optical
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • On-screen
Storage
  • Yes
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
  • UFS 2.1
  • 256 GB
Oppo Reno3 Pro 256gb FAQs

What is the price of the Oppo Reno3 Pro 256Gb in India?

Oppo Reno3 Pro 256Gb price in India at 29,280 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (64 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (44 MP + 2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio P95; RAM: 8 GB; Battery: 4025 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Oppo Reno3 Pro 256Gb?

How many colors are available in Oppo Reno3 Pro 256Gb?

How long does the Oppo Reno3 Pro 256Gb last?

What is the Oppo Reno3 Pro 256Gb Battery Capacity?

Is Oppo Reno3 Pro 256Gb Waterproof?

View More

    Oppo Reno3 Pro 256gb