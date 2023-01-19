 Samsung Galaxy A10s Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    AI
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Wireless charger
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Samsung Phones Samsung Galaxy A10s

    Samsung Galaxy A10s

    Samsung Galaxy A10s is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 9,490 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy A10s from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy A10s now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33812/heroimage/134351-v4-samsung-galaxy-a10s-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33812/images/Design/134351-v4-samsung-galaxy-a10s-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33812/images/Design/134351-v4-samsung-galaxy-a10s-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33812/images/Design/134351-v4-samsung-galaxy-a10s-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33812/images/Design/134351-v4-samsung-galaxy-a10s-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹9,490
    32 GB
    6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
    Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹9,490
    32 GB
    6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
    13 MP + 2 MP
    4000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 10,999 M.R.P. ₹11,999
    Buy Now

    Samsung Galaxy A10s Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy A10s price in India starts at Rs.9,490. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy A10s is Rs.10,999 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy A10s price in India starts at Rs.9,490. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy A10s is Rs.10,999 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy A10s Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    • 8 MP
    • 6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
    • 4000 mAh
    Battery
    • No
    • 4000 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • No
    Camera
    • No
    • No
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • 4 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F2.0
    • CMOS image sensor
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • F1.8
    • No
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    Design
    • 156.9 mm
    • Black, Blue, Green
    • 168 grams
    • 7.8 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    • 75.8 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
    • 271 ppi
    • 19:9
    • 80.27 %
    • PLS TFT LCD
    • Yes with notch
    • 720 x 1520 pixels
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Samsung
    • Galaxy A10s
    • No
    • Yes
    • August 28, 2019 (Official)
    • Samsung One UI
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • No
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Head: 0.26 W/kg
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1700 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • PowerVR GE8320
    • 2 GB
    • MediaTek Helio P22
    • 12 nm
    • Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR3
    • LPDDR3
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • eMMC 5.1
    • Up to 22.2 GB
    • 32 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Samsung Galaxy A10s FAQs

    What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy A10S in India?

    Samsung Galaxy A10S price in India at 8,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio P22; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy A10S?

    How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy A10S?

    What is the Samsung Galaxy A10S Battery Capacity?

    Is Samsung Galaxy A10S Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Samsung Galaxy A10s