Samsung Galaxy A34 8gb Ram Price in India (18, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Samsung Galaxy A34 8GB RAM Samsung Galaxy A34 8GB RAM is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 30,999 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.6 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy A34 8GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy A34 8GB RAM now with free delivery.