 Samsung Galaxy A34 8gb Ram Price in India (18, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy A34 8GB RAM

    Samsung Galaxy A34 8GB RAM is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 30,999 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.6 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy A34 8GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy A34 8GB RAM now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 March 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹30,999
    128 GB
    6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    Octa core (2.6 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP
    13 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v13
    amazon
    ₹ 18,999 M.R.P. ₹25,490
    Samsung Phones Prices in India

    Samsung Galaxy A34 8gb Ram Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 13 MP
    • 5000 mAh
    • 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP
    • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • Yes, Fast, 25W
    • 5000 mAh
    • No
    • Up to 35 Hours(4G)
    • Yes
    • Up to 35 Hours(4G)
    Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F2.2
    • No
    • F1.8
    • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • No
    • Yes
    • Single
    • 13 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3.1" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
    Design
    • Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite, Awesome Silver
    • 78.1 mm
    • 199 grams
    • 161.3 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    • Dust proof
    • 8.2 mm
    • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1 meter), IP67
    Display
    • 84.7 %
    • Yes with notch
    • 120 Hz
    • 1080 x 2340 pixels
    • 19.5:9
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    • 390 ppi
    • Super AMOLED
    General
    • Android v13
    • March 16, 2023 (Official)
    • Samsung One UI
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Galaxy A34 8GB RAM
    • Samsung
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • Dolby Atmos
    • No
    • No
    • USB Type-C
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz, MIMO
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes, v5.3
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • Mali-G68 MC4
    • 8 GB
    • 6 nm
    • Octa core (2.6 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • MediaTek Dimensity 1080 MT6877V
    Smart TV Features
    • 48MP + 8MP + 5MP
    Special Features
    • Optical
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    • On-screen
    Storage
    • Up to 100 GB
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • Yes
    • 128 GB
    Samsung Galaxy A34 8gb Ram