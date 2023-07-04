 Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro

Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 36,900 in India with 16 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.95 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A72 + 1.44 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor , 4000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.
5
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹36,900
64 GB
6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
Octa core (1.95 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A72 + 1.44 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
16 MP
16 MP
4000 mAh
Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
6 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
  • 4000 mAh
  • 16 MP
  • 16 MP
Battery
  • Yes
  • No
  • 4000 mAh
  • Li-ion
  • Up to 18 Hours(3G)
  • Yes, Fast
  • Up to 18 Hours(3G)
Camera
  • F1.9
  • Yes, Assist Beam autofocus
  • Single
  • No
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • CMOS
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • No
  • 16 MP f/1.9, Primary Camera
  • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • F1.9
Design
  • 6.9 mm
  • 80.7 mm
  • 188 grams
  • 162.9 mm
  • Black, Gold
Display
  • Super AMOLED
  • 6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
  • 75.32 %
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 367 ppi
  • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
General
  • Yes
  • Samsung
  • Galaxy C9 Pro
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • February 20, 2017 (Official)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, v4.2
  • Head: 1.080 W/kg
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 300 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 6) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 300 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 6) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • Adreno 510
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 MSM8976 Pro
  • 64 bit
  • 6 GB
  • Octa core (1.95 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A72 + 1.44 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
Smart TV Features
  • 16 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Front
Storage
  • Up to 51.8 GB
  • Yes
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
  • 64 GB
Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro FAQs

What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro in India?

Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro price in India at 20,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (16 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 MSM8976 Pro; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro?

How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro?

What is the Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro Battery Capacity?

Is Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro Waterproof?

    Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro