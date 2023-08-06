 Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Home Phone Finder Samsung Phones Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo

Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo

Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo is a Android v8.0 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 16,990 in India with 13 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.6 GHz Processor , 3000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo now with free delivery.
3
Score
Last updated: 06 August 2023
Overview Specs Alternatives Videos FAQs
SamsungGalaxyJ7Duo_Display_5.5inches(13.97cm)
SamsungGalaxyJ7Duo_FrontCamera_8MP
SamsungGalaxyJ7Duo_Ram_4GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P32391/heroimage/126527-v5-samsung-galaxy-j7-duo-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_SamsungGalaxyJ7Duo_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P32391/heroimage/126527-v5-samsung-galaxy-j7-duo-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_SamsungGalaxyJ7Duo_4
SamsungGalaxyJ7Duo_Display_5.5inches(13.97cm)
SamsungGalaxyJ7Duo_FrontCamera_8MP"
SamsungGalaxyJ7Duo_Ram_4GB"
SamsungGalaxyJ7Duo_3"
SamsungGalaxyJ7Duo_4"
Key Specs
₹16,990
32 GB
5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
Octa core, 1.6 GHz
13 MP + 5 MP
8 MP
3000 mAh
Android v8.0 (Oreo)
4 GB
See full specifications
Key Specs
₹16,990
32 GB
5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
13 MP + 5 MP
3000 mAh
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
  • 13 MP + 5 MP
  • 8 MP
  • 3000 mAh
Battery
  • Yes
  • 3000 mAh
  • Up to 20 Hours(3G)
  • Up to 20 Hours(3G)
  • Li-ion
  • No
Camera
  • Single
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • 8 MP f/1.9, Primary Camera
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • No
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • CMOS image sensor
  • F1.9
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • No
  • F1.9
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
Design
  • 77.2 mm
  • 8.2 mm
  • 153.5 mm
  • Black, Gold
  • 174 grams
Display
  • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
  • 267 ppi
  • Super AMOLED
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
  • 16:9
  • 70.21 %
General
  • Samsung
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • April 13, 2018 (Official)
  • No
  • Yes
  • Android v8.0 (Oreo)
  • Galaxy J7 Duo
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Head: 0.478 W/kg
  • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
  • No
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
Performance
  • 14 nm
  • Samsung Exynos 7 Octa
  • LPDDR3
  • 4 GB
  • Octa core, 1.6 GHz
Special Features
  • Samsung Pay Mini
  • Front
  • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
Storage
  • eMMC 5.1
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
  • 32 GB
  • Yes
  • Up to 21.8 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Samsung Videos

View all
Best 5 feature-rich phones under 12000
5 best feature-rich phones under 12000: Samsung Galaxy F13, Realme C55, Motorola G32, more
22 Apr 2023
Top 5 5G smartphones to buy
Top 5 5G smartphones to buy under Rs. 20000: Samsung Galaxy F23, Poco M4 Pro, Motorola G62, more
28 Jan 2023

Mobiles By Brand

Mobiles By Brand

Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo FAQs

What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo in India?

Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo price in India at 17,889 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 5 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Samsung Exynos 7 Octa; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo?

How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo?

What is the Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo Battery Capacity?

Is Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo Waterproof?

View More

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones
SALE Upto 40% off on Mobiles
SALE Upto 40% off on Laptops
SALE Upto 50% off on Tablets
SALE Upto 75% off on Wearables

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo