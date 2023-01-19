 Samsung Galaxy J7 Max Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy J7 Max

    Samsung Galaxy J7 Max is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 17,900 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.39 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + Cortex A53) Processor, 3300 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy J7 Max from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy J7 Max now with free delivery.
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Samsung Galaxy J7 Max Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy J7 Max price in India starts at Rs.17,900. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy J7 Max is Rs.16,499 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy J7 Max Full Specifications

    Battery
    • No
    • Up to 20 Hours(3G)
    • 3300 mAh
    • Up to 20 Hours(3G)
    • Li-ion
    • No
    Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • 13 MP f/1.9, Primary Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • F1.7
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • CMOS
    • Yes
    • F1.9
    • No
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    Design
    • 179 grams
    • 8.1 mm
    • Black, Gold
    • 78.8 mm
    • 156.7 mm
    • Back: Aluminium
    Display
    • 5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    • 16:9
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 72.37 %
    • TFT
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • 386 ppi
    General
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    • Yes
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Galaxy J7 Max
    • Samsung
    • No
    • June 20, 2017 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • No
    • Head: 0.710 W/kg
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    Performance
    • LPDDR3
    • 16 nm
    • Mali-T880 MP2
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR3
    • Octa core (2.39 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + Cortex A53)
    • MediaTek MT6757
    • 4 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Samsung Pay Mini
    • Front
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Up to 23.9 GB
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • Yes
    • 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Samsung Galaxy J7 Max FAQs

    What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy J7 Max in India?

    Samsung Galaxy J7 Max price in India at 13,156 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (13 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6757; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 3300 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy J7 Max?

    How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy J7 Max?

    What is the Samsung Galaxy J7 Max Battery Capacity?

    Is Samsung Galaxy J7 Max Waterproof?

    View More

    Samsung Galaxy J7 Max