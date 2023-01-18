 Samsung Galaxy M12 128gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy M12 128GB

    Samsung Galaxy M12 128GB is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 13,499 in India with 48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A55 Processor, 6000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy M12 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy M12 128GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹13,499
    128 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A55
    48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    6000 mAh
    Android v11
    Add to compare
    ₹ 14,499 M.R.P. ₹18,490
    Samsung Galaxy M12 128GB Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy M12 128GB price in India starts at Rs.13,499. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy M12 128GB is Rs.10,999 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy M12 128gb Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 58 Hours(4G)
    • Yes, Fast, 15W
    • No
    • Up to 58 Hours(4G)
    • Yes
    • 02h 08m 17s
    • Li-ion
    • 6000 mAh
    Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • F2.2
    • No
    • 8 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • No
    • ISOCELL Plus
    • No
    • F2.0
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    Design
    • 164 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    • 221 grams
    • 75.9 mm
    • Black, Blue, White
    • 9.7 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 81.95 %
    • 20:9
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • 90 Hz
    • Yes with notch
    • 270 ppi
    • PLS TFT LCD
    General
    • Samsung
    • Yes
    • Galaxy M12 128GB
    • March 17, 2021 (Official)
    • Android v11
    • Samsung One UI
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v5.0
    • No
    • Head: 1.19 W/kg
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    Performance
    • LPDDR4X
    • Mali-G52 MP1
    • 8 nm
    • Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 850
    • 64 bit
    • 36.0 s
    • 6 GB
    • LPDDR4X
    • Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A55
    Smart TV Features
    • 48+5+2+2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    • Side
    Storage
    • 128 GB
    • Up to 105 GB
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • eMMC 5.1
    • Yes
    Samsung Galaxy M12 128gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy M12 128Gb in India?

    Samsung Galaxy M12 128Gb price in India at 13,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 850; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 6000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy M12 128Gb?

    How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy M12 128Gb?

    What is the Samsung Galaxy M12 128Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Samsung Galaxy M12 128Gb Waterproof?

    Samsung Galaxy M12 128gb