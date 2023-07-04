 Samsung Galaxy S10e Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S10e

Samsung Galaxy S10e is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 55,900 in India with 12 MP + 16 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.73 GHz, Dual core, M4 Mongoose + 2.31 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.95 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor , 3100 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy S10e from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy S10e now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹55,900
128 GB
5.8 inches (14.73 cm)
Octa core (2.73 GHz, Dual core, M4 Mongoose + 2.31 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.95 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
12 MP + 16 MP
10 MP
3100 mAh
Android v9.0 (Pie)
6 GB
See full specifications
Samsung Galaxy S10e Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 3100 mAh
  • 5.8 inches (14.73 cm)
  • 12 MP + 16 MP
  • 10 MP
Battery
  • Yes
  • Li-ion
  • 3100 mAh
  • Yes, Fast
  • Up to 19 Hours(3G)
  • No
  • Yes
  • Up to 19 Hours(3G)
Camera
  • 10 MP f/1.9, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 1.22µm pixel size)
  • Single
  • F1.5
  • Yes, Dual Pixel autofocus
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps
  • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
  • S5K2L4, ISOCELL Plus
  • Yes
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • F1.9
Design
  • 142.2 mm
  • 69.9 mm
  • Back: Gorilla Glass
  • 150 grams
  • 7.9 mm
  • Yes, IP68
  • Dust proof
  • Prism White, Prism Black, Prism Green, Prism Blue, Canary Yellow
Display
  • 19:9
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 5.8 inches (14.73 cm)
  • 60 Hz
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 98.47 %
  • Dynamic AMOLED
  • 1440 x 2280 pixels
  • 465 ppi
General
  • Yes
  • Android v9.0 (Pie)
  • Samsung
  • March 8, 2019 (Official)
  • Galaxy S10 E
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Dolby Atmos
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Head: 0.557 W/kg
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 150 Mbit/s ↑ 2000 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 20) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 150 Mbit/s ↑ 2000 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 20) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz, MIMO
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • 8 nm
  • Mali-G76 MP12
  • LPDDR4X
  • Octa core (2.73 GHz, Dual core, M4 Mongoose + 2.31 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.95 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
  • 6 GB
  • Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820
Smart TV Features
  • 12 MP + 16 MP
Special Features
  • Yes
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Side
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 512 GB
  • Up to 107 GB
  • UFS 2.1
  • 128 GB
  • Yes
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Samsung Videos

Best 5 feature-rich phones under 12000
5 best feature-rich phones under 12000: Samsung Galaxy F13, Realme C55, Motorola G32, more
22 Apr 2023
Top 5 5G smartphones to buy
Top 5 5G smartphones to buy under Rs. 20000: Samsung Galaxy F23, Poco M4 Pro, Motorola G62, more
28 Jan 2023

Samsung Galaxy S10e FAQs

What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy S10E in India?

Samsung Galaxy S10E price in India at 46,899 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP + 16 MP), Front Camera (10 MP) ; Processor: Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 3100 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy S10E?

How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy S10E?

What is the Samsung Galaxy S10E Battery Capacity?

Is Samsung Galaxy S10E Waterproof?

    Samsung Galaxy S10e