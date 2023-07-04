 Samsung Galaxy S7 Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S7

Samsung Galaxy S7 is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 48,900 in India with 12 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, M1 Mongoose + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor , 3000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy S7 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy S7 now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹48,900
32 GB
5.1 inches (12.95 cm)
Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, M1 Mongoose + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
12 MP
5 MP
3000 mAh
Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
4 GB
Samsung Galaxy S7 Full Specifications

Battery
  • No
  • Yes, Fast
  • Li-ion
  • Up to 22 Hours(3G)
  • 3000 mAh
  • Up to 22 Hours(3G)
  • No
  • Yes
Camera
  • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
  • F1.7
  • F1.7
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Smile detection Touch to focus
  • 5 MP f/1.7, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(22 mm focal length, 4.1" sensor size, 1.34µm pixel size)
  • CMOS
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Single
  • Dual Video Recording
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • Yes
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • No
Design
  • Black, Gold, Silver
  • Dust proof
  • 142.4 mm
  • 7.9 mm
  • 152 grams
  • Case: MetalBack: Metal
  • 69.6 mm
  • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1 meter), IP68
Display
  • 5.1 inches (12.95 cm)
  • 576 ppi
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v4
  • 1440 x 2560 pixels
  • 72.18 %
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Super AMOLED
General
  • Samsung
  • Galaxy S7
  • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Yes
  • March 18, 2016 (Official)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • No
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz, MIMO
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 450 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 9) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Head: 0.322 W/kg
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, v4.2
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 450 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 9) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
Performance
  • Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, M1 Mongoose + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
  • LPDDR4
  • 4 GB
  • 64 bit
  • 14 nm
  • Mali-T880 MP12
  • Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 8890
Smart TV Features
  • 12 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, rgbw sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Yes
  • Front
Storage
  • UFS 2.0
  • Up to 24.4 GB
  • Yes
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
  • 32 GB
Samsung Galaxy S7 FAQs

What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy S7 in India?

Samsung Galaxy S7 price in India at 24,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 8890; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy S7?

How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy S7?

What is the Samsung Galaxy S7 Battery Capacity?

Is Samsung Galaxy S7 Waterproof?

    Samsung Galaxy S7