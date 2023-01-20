 Samsung Galaxy S9 128gb Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    AI
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Wireless charger
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Samsung Phones Samsung Galaxy S9 128GB

    Samsung Galaxy S9 128GB

    Samsung Galaxy S9 128GB is a Android v8.0 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 61,900 in India with 12 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.7 GHz, Quad core, M2 Mongoose + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy S9 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy S9 128GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32361/heroimage/samsung-galaxy-s9-128gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32361/images/Design/samsung-galaxy-s9-128gb-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32361/images/Design/samsung-galaxy-s9-128gb-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32361/images/Design/samsung-galaxy-s9-128gb-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹61,900
    128 GB
    5.8 inches (14.73 cm)
    Octa core (2.7 GHz, Quad core, M2 Mongoose + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    12 MP
    8 MP
    3000 mAh
    Android v8.0 (Oreo)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹61,900
    128 GB
    5.8 inches (14.73 cm)
    12 MP
    3000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 59,999 M.R.P. ₹83,999
    Buy Now

    Samsung Phones Prices in India

    Samsung mobiles price in India starts from Rs.665. HT Tech has 390 Samsung mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Samsung mobiles price in India starts from Rs.665. HT Tech has 390 Samsung mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Samsung Galaxy S9 128gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5.8 inches (14.73 cm)
    • 8 MP
    • 3000 mAh
    • 12 MP
    Battery
    • Yes, Fast
    • Up to 22 Hours(3G)
    • No
    • Up to 22 Hours(3G)
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    • 3000 mAh
    • Yes
    Camera
    • F1.7
    • CMOS image sensor, ISOCELL Plus
    • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes
    • Single
    • Wide Angle Selfie
    • Yes
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F2.4 - F1.5
    • 3840x2160 @ 60 fps 1920x1080 @ 60 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • 8 MP f/1.7, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(25 mm focal length, 3.6" sensor size, 1.22µm pixel size)
    Design
    • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP68
    • 147.7 mm
    • Midnight Black, Coral Blue, Lilac Purple
    • 8.5 mm
    • Back: Gorilla Glass
    • 163 grams
    • Dust proof
    • 68.7 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes
    • 1440 x 2960 pixels
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
    • 5.8 inches (14.73 cm)
    • Super AMOLED
    • 568 ppi
    • 84.51 %
    • 18.5:9
    General
    • Yes
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v8.0 (Oreo)
    • Galaxy S9 128GB
    • Samsung
    • March 28, 2018 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • No
    • No
    • Dolby Atmos
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 200 Mbit/s ↑ 1200 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 18) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 200 Mbit/s ↑ 1200 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 18) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    Performance
    • Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810
    • 10 nm
    • LPDDR4X
    • Mali-G72 MP18
    • LPDDR4X
    • 4 GB
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core (2.7 GHz, Quad core, M2 Mongoose + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    Smart TV Features
    • 12 MP
    Special Features
    • Yes
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, rgbw sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Rear
    Storage
    • 128 GB
    • Yes
    • UFS 2.1
    • Yes, Up to 400 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Samsung Galaxy S9 128gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy S9 128Gb in India?

    Samsung Galaxy S9 128Gb price in India at 42,419 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy S9 128Gb?

    How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy S9 128Gb?

    What is the Samsung Galaxy S9 128Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Samsung Galaxy S9 128Gb Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Samsung Galaxy S9 128gb