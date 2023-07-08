Home Tech News 150-foot Asteroid 2023 MD2 rushing towards Earth, says NASA! Behemoth speeding at 30362 kmph

NASA has warned about the giant Asteroid 2023 MD2 that is travelling at a blazing speed of 30362 km per hour towards Earth.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 08 2023, 21:35 IST
Is this asteroid going to pose a threat to Earth? NASA reveals. (REUTERS)

A new celestial visitor is set to wander into the close proximity of the Earth very soon! It is a giant 150-foot asteroid that has been tracked by the technological instruments deployed by space agencies. Is it dangerous? The United Nations report says that an asteroid that is responsible for the Tunguska event on 30 June 1908 is said to have been some 60 metres in diameter

So, do only large asteroids pose a threat to Earth? This misconception has been cleared by a UN report, which explained, by taking the example of a 20 meters large asteroid that disintegrated in the skies over the Russian city of Chelyabinsk on 15 February 2013, that this is not so. As per the data revealed by the US space agency NASA, the impact of energy release was equivalent to around 440000 tons of TNT. Resultantly, the shock generated by the immense release of energy damaged windows as well as buildings and injured over a thousand people.

Hence, to evaluate the risk of such terrifying events, NASA continuously tracks potential asteroid threats. Now, NASA has also revealed vital information about an asteroid called 2023 MD2. Here is what NASA experts say.

Asteroid 2023 MD2 danger

NASA data revealed that Asteroid 2023 MD2 is set to make a close approach to Earth on July 11. This asteroid, classified under the Apollo group, was discovered just recently (on May 12, 2023). The-Sky.org reveals that it completes a full orbit around the Sun in approximately 1370 days.

Talking about asteroid 2023 MD2's close encounter with Earth, NASA's has calculated that it will get as close as 1.33 million miles to our planet. Not just that, it is hurtling through space at a speed of 30362 kilometres per hour.

Is this a potentially hazardous asteroid? Thankfully, not! Due to its size, Asteroid 2023 MD2 is out of the list of potentially hazardous asteroids. Still, it is crucial to keep a close watch on these upcoming asteroids just in case they exhibit any signs of wandering off from their orbit.

First Published Date: 08 Jul, 21:35 IST

