Home Tech News 260-foot Asteroid 2023 EK2 set for close Earth encounter TODAY; Behemoth speeding at 55468 kmph

260-foot Asteroid 2023 EK2 set for close Earth encounter TODAY; Behemoth speeding at 55468 kmph

NASA is on alert as the colossal Asteroid 2023 EK2 is set to make a close approach with Earth today.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 30 2023, 10:52 IST
290-foot and 170-foot giant asteroids among 5 zooming towards Earth, NASA says
Asteroid
1/5 290-foot Asteroid 2019 FT: It is an enormous building-sized asteroid nearing planet Earth today at a distance of 6530000 kilometers. The asteroid is travelling at a mind numbing speed of 101628 kilometers per hour! However, it will simply pass by the planet without causing any kind of threat. (Freepik)
Asteroid
2/5 170-foot Asteroid 2023 DX2: It is another massive airplane sized asteroid which will be making its closest approach to Earth today. It will come as close as 3.26 million kilometers to the planet, according to NASA's JPL. Also, this gigantic rock is moving at a speed of 32328 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid
3/5 51-foot Asteroid 2023 FZ2: The third asteroid to come uncomfortably close to planet Earth today is Asteroid 2023 FZ2. This house sized rock will make its closest approach to the planet at an extremely close distance of 1.28 million kilometers. The asteroid is travelling at a rapid speed of 43992 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
image caption
4/5 27-foot Asteroid 2023 FW2: This bus sized asteroid is the smallest of all the asteroids nearing our planet today. It will come as close as 1.21 million kilometers to Earth and is travelling at a speed of 31248 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
image caption
5/5 58-foot 2023 Asteroid FU3: This house sized asteroid will be zooming towards Earth on Tuesday, March 28. Travelling at a speed of 27072 kilometers per hour, it will come as close as 4.65 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
Asteroid
View all Images
Asteroid 2023 EK2 belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids. (Pixabay)

NASA has recently warned about a similar asteroid that is approaching Earth and is expected to have a close encounter with the planet. Although asteroids can be found orbiting our Sun between Mars and Jupiter within the main asteroid belt, they can sometimes stray from their trajectory and head towards Earth for a potential surface impact. Asteroids move in an elliptical orbit around the Sun, and they also rotate while moving, sometimes in an erratic manner. Now, Asteroid 2023 EK2 is on its way and it will make a close approach to Earth today.

Asteroid 2023 EK2 details

The asteroid, given the name of Asteroid 2023 EK2, has particularly piqued the interest of scientists due to its sheer size. It is nearly a 260-foot wide behemoth, which makes it almost as big as a skyscraper, NASA says!

In fact, it is bigger than the Big O Ferris wheel located in Tokyo. Due to its size, Asteroid 2023 EK2 could have huge destructive potential if it impacts the planet, especially if it crashes in a densely populated area.

The space agency further revealed that Asteroid 2023 EK2 will make its closest approach to Earth today, March 30, at a distance of 4.9 million kilometers. In fact, it is already dashing towards Earth, at a fearsome speed of 55468 kilometers per hour, which is much faster than a hypersonic ballistic missile!

Protection against asteroids with advanced tech

To counter these asteroids which head for Earth for potential impact, NASA has already carried out the testing of its DART Mission for planetary protection. The space agency crashed a spacecraft into an oncoming asteroid to successfully divert it from its path.

Now, ESA is also gearing up to build an early warning system for dangerous asteroids. Called NEOMIR (Near-Earth Object Mission in the InfraRed), the spacecraft would orbit between the Earth and the Sun at the L1 Lagrange Point, finding space rocks that otherwise get lost in the glare of the Sun, as per the ESA.

The NEOMIR mission will act as an early warning system for asteroids 20 meters and larger that cannot be seen from the ground.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 30 Mar, 10:21 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

JPG to PDF converter
Convert JPG image to PDF file QUICKLY on Mac and Windows this way
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
iPhone 14 Pro Max
iOS 16 lets iPhone speak the screen; Know steps to follow
iPhone photos
With this iOS 16 feature, you can interact with text on photos and videos
Samsung Galaxy S23
Samsung Galaxy S23 user? 5 hidden tricks you must try!

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Find N2 Flip
Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
Infinix Note 12i
Infinix Note 12i Review: For those fixated on entertainment
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
Oppo Reno 8T 5G
Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
first iPhone
This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!

Trending Stories

Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
GTA V
GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
Amazon Prime Gaming
Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire OB39 update
Garena Free Fire OB39 update goes live! New characters, game modes, quests and more on offer
PS5 Pro
PS5 Pro gaming console could launch as early as 2024: Reports
Minecraft
Minecraft 1.19.4 update to release TODAY; Know what’s new and how to download
PS5
PS5 update! Sony adds Discord Invite, Variable Refresh Rate and other new features
Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League
Warner Bros. Delays ‘Suicide Squad’ Game Again After Fan Backlash

    Trending News

    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets