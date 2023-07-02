Home Tech News 390-foot wide Asteroid 2020 NC hurtling towards Earth at 27873 kmph

390-foot wide Asteroid 2020 NC hurtling towards Earth at 27873 kmph

NASA has detected a giant 390-foot wide asteroid with the help of its telescopes and it is hurtling towards Earth. Know its speed, closest approach, and other details.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 02 2023, 09:49 IST
900-foot wide asteroid, 4 others, tracked hurtling towards Earth, NASA reveals
Asteroid
1/5 Asteroid 2023 LG2 – Asteroid 2023 LG2 will make an extremely close approach to the planet tomorrow, July 1. The asteroid, with a width of 80 feet, will approach at a distance of 2.1 million kilometers and at a speed of nearly 9933 kilometers per hour.  (NASA)
asteroid
2/5 Asteroid 2020 NC - Asteroid 2020 NC is another space rock that is currently heading towards Earth and will pass by on July 2. The asteroid is almost 600 feet wide, travelling at almost 27873 kilometers per hour while making its closest approach at 5.3 million kilometers.  (Pixabay)
Asteroid
3/5 Asteroid 2023 MT1 – Asteroid 2023 MT1, with a width of nearly 78 feet, will make its closest approach to Earth on July 3. The space rock is already rushing towards Earth at a speed of 18754 kilometers per hour and will miss the planet by a distance of 1.1 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
asteroid
4/5 Asteroid 2023 HO6 – Asteroid 2023 HO6, which is almost feet wide, is heading for Earth and will make a close approach on July 5. This asteroid is heading for Earth at a blistering speed of 27969 kilometers per hour. It will miss Earth at a close distance of 2 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
image caption
5/5 Asteroid 2023 ME4 – Asteroid 2023 ME4 will make its closest approach to Earth on July 6. In terms of size, it is almost 80 feet wide. As per NASA, it will come as close as 1.1 million kilometers and is already moving at a breakneck speed of 38405 kilometers per hour. (NASA)
Asteroid
View all Images
Asteroid 2020 NC is travelling at a fiery speed of 27873 km per hour towards Earth, NASA revealed. (Pixabay)

In the last couple of months, several monstrous space rocks have made very close approaches to Earth. From a 700-foot to a 1600-foot giant asteroid, all have caused concern as they are big and got very close to our planet. Thankfully, despite being potentially hazardous, all of them have safely passed the Earth. But this may not be the case every time! Therefore, NASA actively scans space to detect upcoming asteroids and the danger they pose in advance.

NASA says that with the help of optical telescopes, it can survey large regions of the sky and detect light from the Sun that is reflected by an object, depending on its size and surface brightness. However, ground-based radar can more precisely track and determine the orbits of asteroids discovered by optical telescopes. It finds physical characteristics and body dynamics when they approach millions of miles of Earth.

Now, NASA's optical telescope and radar have detected a whopping 390-foot-wide asteroid that is rushing towards Earth at fiery speed today. Here is what NASA says about this mighty giant asteroid.

Asteroid 2020 NC danger

According to NASA's asteroid data tracking page, Asteroid 2020 NC is expected to make a close approach to Earth today, July 2, at a close distance of approximately 3.3 million miles. It is currently travelling through space at a high pace of 27,873 kilometers per hour. This particular asteroid belongs to the Aten group and was initially detected on July 6, 2020. Data from The-Sky.org indicates that it completes a full orbit around the Sun in approximately 274 days.

While NASA has reassured that this asteroid does not pose a potential threat, it is still crucial to closely monitor the movements of this swiftly moving monster rock in order to prevent any tragedy.

How does NASA name an asteroid?

Asteroids are commonly identified with a nomenclature like "Asteroid 2020 NC." However, this name is a temporary designation given to an asteroid, indicating the year of its discovery followed by two letters representing its order of discovery during that year. For instance, if an asteroid is found between January 1 and January 15, it will be assigned designations like AA, AB, AC, and so on. Similarly, asteroids discovered between December 16 and December 31 receive designations such as YA, YB, YC, and so forth. However, the letter "J" is excluded from this naming series for some reason.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 02 Jul, 09:47 IST

More From This Section

NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft detects 130-foot asteroid rushing towards Earth
01 July 2023
NASA's Mars helicopter 'phones home' after no contact for 63 days
01 July 2023
NASA’s Juno snaps mesmerizing pictures of 'The King of Planets '
01 July 2023
Mark your calendars: first Supermoon of 2023, the Buck Moon, approaching!
01 July 2023
NASA to explore the mysterious asteroid 16 Psyche to learn about the origin of the Earth
30 June 2023
900-foot wide asteroid, 4 others, tracked hurtling towards Earth, NASA reveals
30 June 2023
Shocking encounter! NASA says asteroid dashing towards Earth at 9933 kmph
30 June 2023
Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic reaches space in overdue commercial debut
29 June 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Apple Maps
This iOS 16 feature will be your travel buddy! Here is how to add multi-stop routing in Apple Maps
iPhone
iOS 16 magic trick! Copy and translate text from videos on your iPhone THIS way
BGMI
Want to play BGMI like a pro? These 5 tips and tricks will make sure you get the ‘chicken dinner’
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Create and share funny memes with cool photo cutout feature
iPhone
Turn your slow smartphone into a speed freak, just delete these apps

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
keep up with tech

Gaming

5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive
Super Mario
Super Mario Bros. Wonder: Know all about it - Release date, gameplay, price, and more
Garena Free Fire redeem codes
Garena Free Fire OB41 Update advance server registrations: Read all about it here

    Trending News

    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets