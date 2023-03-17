    Trending News

    Home Tech News 450-foot monster Asteroid 2018 UQ1 charging towards Earth! NASA reveals details

    450-foot monster Asteroid 2018 UQ1 charging towards Earth! NASA reveals details

    NASA has revealed that an enormous asteroid is on its way towards Earth and could make a close approach as soon as today.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 17 2023, 10:53 IST
    Best NASA Astronomy Pictures of the Week: Large Magellanic Cloud, Dimorphos Asteroid and more
    Venus and Jupiter
    1/5 Venus-Jupiter Conjunction (March 6) - It is a stunning picture of Planetary Conjunction involving Jupiter and Venus as it took over the skies back in 2012. It was captured in Szubin, Poland, by creating an illusion of both planets being balanced on two hands. (NASA/Marek Nikodem)
    Large Magellanic Cloud
    2/5 Large Magellanic Cloud (March 7) - The picture shows the Large Magellanic Cloud, which is located about 180,000 light-years away towards the constellation Dorado. According to NASA, the Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC) spans about 15000 light-years. LMC is also the site of the brightest and closest supernova observed in recent times.  (NASA/Yuri Beletsky(TWAN))
    Light pollution
    3/5 Light Pollution (March 8) - The picture shows artificial brightness present in the night sky, which makes observing celestial objects such as stars, planets and others, increasingly difficult. Parts of the US and Western Europe have artificial night sky glow which is nearly 10 times the natural light in the night sky.  (NASA/JPSS Satellites/David J. Lorenz)
    Dimorphos asteroid
    4/5 Dimorphos Asteroid (March 9) - It is a thrilling picture of the Dimorphos asteroid, captured just 3 seconds before the collision. It was a $330 million venture which proved to be a success as the target asteroid named Dimorphos deflected off its path. While this asteroid in no way threatened Earth, this was an experiment to gain greater knowledge as to what happens when a craft crashes against a space rock.  (NASA/Johns Hopkins APL/DART)
    Orion Nebula
    5/5 Orion and Running Man Nebulae (March 10) - stellar snapshot of the Orion Nebula and the Running Man Nebula. Also known as M42, the Orion Nebula is located about 1500 light-years away and spans about 40 light-years across. Another Nebula can be seen embedded in this region, known as the Running Man Nebula, which is the northmost part of the asterism known as Orion’s Sword.  (NASA/Abraham Jones)
    asteroid
    View all Images
    Asteroid 2018 UQ1 is a 450-foot monster space rock. (Pixabay)

    With the help of ground-based telescopes such as the Pans-STARRS1 in Maui, Hawaii and the Catalina Sky Survey near Tucson, Arizona, NASA has identified thousands of near-Earth objects such as asteroids. Moreover, NASA's space-based telescope called NEOWISE has identified hundreds of others while scanning the skies at near-infrared wavelengths of light from its polar orbit around Earth. NASA uses its ground-based radar to gather precise data about the asteroid's path and its characteristics.

    This advanced tech helps NASA discover new asteroids nearly every day and one has been predicted to approach Earth today too.

    Asteroid 2018 UQ1

    An asteroid named Asteroid 2018 UQ1, will make its closest approach to Earth today, March 17, NASA has revealed! It will pass Earth at a distance of approximately 4.1 million kilometers. Though asteroids pass by Earth every day, Asteroid 2018 UQ1 is particularly worrying due to its mammoth size. This is an approximately 450-foot wide asteroid, making it nearly as big as a skyscraper!

    The asteroid is already travelling towards Earth, at a blistering speed of 42037 kilometers per hour. According to NASA, it belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids, which are a group of Near-Earth asteroids named after the humongous 1862 Apollo asteroid, discovered by German astronomer Karl Reinmuth in the 1930s.

    Although this asteroid is not expected to collide with Earth, a slight deviation in its trajectory due to the Earth's gravitational pull can send the asteroid hurtling towards Earth for an impact.

    Advantages of studying asteroids

    Scientists study asteroids to learn more about the early solar system and the conditions that existed when the planets were forming. Asteroids can also provide valuable resources such as water, metals, and other minerals. One such discovery was made by studying an asteroid.

    Until now, it was believed that water was already present on Earth from earliest times. However, a recent study has made an astonishing discovery that puts this very thought into doubt. The study has revealed that water may have originated on asteroids.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 17 Mar, 10:53 IST
