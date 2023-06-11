Home Tech News 474-meter Asteroid 2001 LD to speed past Earth at 18952 km/second today

474-meter Asteroid 2001 LD to speed past Earth at 18952 km/second today

Asteroid 2001 LD will zoom past Earth today and it will come within 8.84 million kilometers. Next time it comes will be 61 years later in 2084.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 11 2023, 13:02 IST
Apollo group's Asteroid 2001 LD to have a terribly close encounter with Earth. (Pixabay)

It is going to be a remarkable Sunday for cosmic enthusiasts as Asteroid 2001 LD, belonging to the Apollo group, will have a chillingly close encounter with Earth. This colossal celestial body, estimated to be at most 474 meters in size, about the size of a football stadium, and it will zoom past our planet at an astonishing speed of 18952 km/s, according to spacereference.org! The velocity at which 2001 LD is travelling is mind-boggling, considering its massive size.

At its closest approach, our planet and 2001 LD will be separated by a mere 8.84 million kilometers.

The journey of asteroid 2001 LD is a remarkable feat in itself. It follows an orbital period of 618 days, taking a scenic route around the sun. It reaches a maximum distance of 292 million kilometers before swinging back to approach a mere 133 million kilometers.

Save the Date: June 3, 2084!

This celestial neighbor is scheduled for its next grand visit on June 3, 2084. And this time it will pass at a distance of 17.02 million kilometers.

First Published Date: 11 Jun, 12:55 IST
