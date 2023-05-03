Home Tech News 524-foot Asteroid, larger than London Eye, to come scarily close after King Charles coronation

524-foot Asteroid, larger than London Eye, to come scarily close after King Charles coronation

  • A monstrously large asteroid, which is as large as 524-foot, much bigger than the London Eye, is set to get very close to Earth just after the coronation of King Charles.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 03 2023, 22:34 IST
5 asteroids rushing towards Earth! One to come as close as the Moon
asteroids
1/5 Asteroid 2023 HV5 – Asteroid 2023 HV5, which almost 41 feet wide, will make its closest approach to Earth tomorrow, May 3. The asteroid is already rushing towards Earth at a speed of 32152 kilometers per hour and will pass the planet at just 435,000 kilometers, which is almost as near as the Moon!  (Pixabay)
image caption
2/5 Asteroid 2023 HF7 – Another asteroid named Asteroid 2023 HF7 is heading for Earth and will make a close approach on May 4. This asteroid, with a size of approximately 52 feet, is heading for Earth at a blistering speed of 47116 kilometers per hour. It will miss Earth at a close distance of just 638,000 million kilometers.  (Pixabay)
image caption
3/5 Asteroid 2023 HH7 – Asteroid 2023 HH7, which is almost 88 feet wide, is heading for Earth and will make a close approach on May 4. This asteroid is heading for Earth at a blistering speed of 88314 kilometers per hour and will miss Earth by 838,000 kilometers.  (Pixabay)
asteroid
4/5 Asteroid 2023 HZ4 – The biggest asteroid of the bunch, Asteroid 2023 HZ4 will make its closest approach to Earth on May 4. According to NASA, this asteroid is almost as big as an airplane with a width of 170 feet. The asteroid will come as close as 3 million kilometers near Earth and is already moving at a fearsome speed of 81916 kilometers per hour.  (Pixabay)
image caption
5/5 Asteroid 2006 HX57 – The fifth asteroid, with a width of almost 94 feet, is named Asteroid 2006 HX57 and will be making its closest Earth approach on May 5. It will come as close as 2.5 million kilometers, according to NASA. The asteroid is moving at a breakneck speed of 39655 kilometers per hour.  (Pixabay)
Asteroid
View all Images
Asteroid 2023 HP1 has been dubbed as the Coronation asteroid. (AFP)

A massive and dangerous 524-foot Asteroid, which is estimated to be larger than the London Eye, is set to come terrifuyingly close to Earth just a day after King Charles coronation in the UK. The London Eye is 135 metres or 443 feet high.

It has been named as Asteroid 2023 HP1 by NASA and it is estimated to be travelling towards Earth at a fearsome speed of 11.6 km per second. The date of this scarily close approach is Sunday, May 7, 2023 and the time has been estimated at around 10.40pm.

How close will this gigantic asteroid get to Earth? The estimated distance has been calculated to about 6 million miles. While that may not seem as very close, but in terms of space, this is a minuscule amount and space agencies will be keeping a watchful eye on it for any deviations from its route.

NASA has a system by which it classifies asteroids that come near Earth. Any asteroid that approaches within 4.6 million miles or 7.5 million kilometers of Earth is considered as potentially hazardous. This also means Asteroid 2023 HP1 is considered potentially hazardous. Considering its massive size, an asteroid as big as this, if it were to strike a crowded place like a city, would cause carnage.

However, for all those who may be thinking about it, the asteroid is not going to disrupt the ceremony in any way at all, if it sticks to its current path.

How does NASA track asteroids?.

The US space agency has established the NEO (Near-Earth Objects) Observations Program, which finds, tracks, and characterizes NEOs, and identifies the ones that pose a hazard to Earth. NEOs are actually comets and asteroids that have been moved away from their paths by the gravitational attraction of nearby planets into orbits that allow them to enter the Earth's neighborhood, NASA explains.

Apart from ground-based telescopes, NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft are currently being used to locate NEOs. So, far, as many as 31,000 near-Earth objects have been identified, but new ones are being constantly added.

First Published Date: 03 May, 22:34 IST
