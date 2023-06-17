Home Tech News 590-foot asteroid approaching at fiery 59465 kmph, NASA warns

590-foot asteroid approaching at fiery 59465 kmph, NASA warns

NASA has warned that a skyscraper-sized asteroid is approaching Earth at a fiery speed.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 17 2023, 11:22 IST
NASA reveals 5 asteroids zooming towards Earth! Check speed, size and more
asteroids
1/6 Asteroid 2023 HL – Asteroid 2023 HL is a Near-Earth Asteroid that will make its closest approach to Earth tomorrow, June 17. According to NASA, this asteroid is 45 feet wide. It will come as close as 5.1 million kilometers near Earth and is already moving at a steady speed of 3730 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
image caption
2/6 Asteroid 2023 LW – Asteroid 2023 LW, which is almost 99 feet wide, will make its closest approach to Earth on June 18. The asteroid is already rushing towards Earth slower than other asteroids at a speed of 59963 kilometers per hour and will pass the planet at a distance of 2.3 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
Asteroid
3/6 Asteroid 2016 LK49 – Asteroid 2016 LK49, with a width of almost 120 feet, will be making its closest Earth approach on June 19. It will come as close as 6.6 million kilometers, according to NASA. The asteroid is moving at a breakneck speed of 69863 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
asteroid
4/6 Asteroid 2023 HF1 – A huge asteroid named Asteroid 2023 HF1 is heading for Earth and will make a close approach on June 21. This asteroid, with an estimated width of 300 feet, is heading for Earth at a blistering speed of 15727 kilometers per hour. It will miss Earth at a distance of 4.7 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
asteroid
5/6 Asteroid 2002 LT38 – Asteroid 2002 LT38, which is almost 1400 feet in width, is heading for Earth and will make a close approach on June 24. This asteroid is heading towards Earth at a blistering speed of 25735 million kilometers per hour and will miss Earth at a distance of 6.6 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
image caption
6/6 NASA has a new impact monitoring system in place that uses an algorithm called Sentry-II to calculate the impact risk of Near-Earth Objects. NASA can track the orbital path of the asteroid using this infrared data and can even predict its orbit years into the future. (NASA CNEOS)
Asteroid
View all Images
A 590-foot asteroid is set to make its closest approach to Earth today, NASA has warned. (REUTERS)

Asteroids have always been a major concern for our planet! An example of a catastrophic event is the Chicxulub impact, which took place roughly 66 million years ago. This colossal asteroid, with an estimated diameter of about 10 kilometers, collided with Earth, resulting in an explosive release of energy. The impact caused extensive destruction, triggering a mass extinction event that resulted in the demise of the dinosaurs and several other species. Due to the possibility of another devastating impact, it becomes crucial to track these monster rocks.

NASA uses various technologies, such as telescopes and satellites, both on Earth and in space, to monitor these asteroids. Planetary radar, conducted by radio telescopes at NASA's Deep Space Network and the National Science Foundation's Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico, provide some of the most detailed characterization data for NEOs that come close enough to Earth to be observed. Now, NASA's telescopes have observed a giant asteroid dubbed 2023 LV1, which measures 590-foot in size. Is it a potential threat? Know what NASA data has revealed.

Asteroid 2023 LV1 details

According to NASA's asteroid data tracking webpage, asteroid 2023 LV1 will come close to Earth today, June 17, at a distance of only 3.5 million miles. NASA's CNEOS data has revealed that it is travelling at a blazing speed of 59,465 kmph. The Center for NEO Studies at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory maintains a catalogue of near-Earth objects that are expected to have close encounters with our planet, allowing for the early detection of any potential hazards. NASA's JPL classifies all space rocks larger than approximately 150 meters that come within 4.6 million miles of Earth as "potentially hazardous objects."

The purpose of this classification is to enable the monitoring and evaluation of objects that may pose a danger to Earth. As a result, this particular asteroid falls under the category of a "potentially hazardous object." Despite the significant distance between the asteroid and Earth, even a slight alteration in its trajectory caused by the gravitational pull of a planet could redirect it towards our planet. Such a situation has the potential to result in an incredibly catastrophic impact!

First Published Date: 17 Jun, 11:21 IST

