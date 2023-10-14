Icon
Home Tech News 635266kmph! NASA sets new speed record with Parker Solar Probe! Craft turns fastest human-made object

635266kmph! NASA sets new speed record with Parker Solar Probe! Craft turns fastest human-made object

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe breaks records as the fastest human-made object, racing around the Sun at an incredible 635266kmph.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 14 2023, 17:57 IST
Icon
NASA tracks 5 asteroids approaching Earth! Know their size, speed, and more
NASA Parker Solar Probe
1/5 Asteroid 2023 TD7: According to data revealed by NASA, asteroid  2023 TD7 is hurtling towards a close flyby of Earth today, October 14. The size of this asteroid is 17 Feet and is as big as the size of a car. Its closest Earth approach is estimated to be 171,000 kilometers, which will get it closer than the Moon. It will move towards Earth at a speed of 36315 kilometers per hour.  (Pexels)
NASA Parker Solar Probe
2/5 Asteroid 2023 TO4: The size of this asteroid is 34 Feet and is as big as the size of a bus. Its close Earth approach is estimated to be 712000 Kilometers. It is expected to reach close to Earth on October 14. It will move towards Earth at a speed of 60443 Kilometers Per hour. (Pixabay)
NASA Parker Solar Probe
3/5 Asteroid 2023 TQ3: This aircraft-sized asteroid is 86 Feet wide. It is expected to pay a close visit to Earth on October 14. According to NASA, Its Closest Earth approach is estimated to be 1.47 million kilometers. It will be traveling towards Earth at a speed of 40519 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
NASA Parker Solar Probe
4/5 Asteroid 2023 TD8: This asteroid is designated as 2023 TD8 by NASA. It is expected to reach closer to Earth on October 14. Its closest Earth approach will be 2.16 million kilometers. This asteroid is 27 Feet wide and is as big as the size of a bus. It will be speeding towards Earth with a relative velocity of 35482 kilometers per hour.  (NASA)
NASA Parker Solar Probe
5/5 Asteroid 2023 TC7: According to data revealed by NASA, this asteroid is 53 feet wide and its size is similar to the size of a house. It is expected to pay a close visit to Earth on October 15. Its closest Earth approach is estimated to be 666000 kilometers. It will be traveling towards Earth at a speed of 24510 kilometers per hour.  (Pixabay)
NASA Parker Solar Probe
icon View all Images
Parker Solar Probe sets new speed record for NASA! It raced around the Sun at 180 times the speed of the fastest plane. (NASA)

In the depths of space, the Parker Solar Probe, launched by NASA in 2018 to explore the Sun, has achieved a remarkable milestone. Racing around our star at an astonishing speed of 635266kmph, it has become the fastest human-made object in history, surpassing the legendary SR-71 Blackbird by nearly 180 times.

Breaking the Speed Barrier

Imagine hurtling through space at such incredible velocity, completing 15 Earth circumnavigations in an hour. This incredible feat occurred during the probe's 17th orbit around the Sun, only three years after setting its previous speed record of 586,863 kph, Business Insider reported.

What makes the Parker Solar Probe's achievement even more remarkable is that it doesn't rely on artificial propulsion. Instead, it follows a precisely planned orbit around the Sun, spiraling inwards due to the Sun's gravitational pull. By 2025, NASA expects it to reach speeds of around 690,000 kph.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

A Close Encounter with the Sun

On its 24th and final orbit, the probe will approach close enough to essentially "plunge" into the Sun, providing seven more opportunities to gather invaluable data about our central star. This marks the closest humanity has ever dispatched a spacecraft to the Sun, hovering just 7.26 million kilometers above the Sun's seething ocean of plasma.

The Parker Solar Probe's mission is critical for enhancing our understanding of the Sun's behavior and its impact on our planet. As we unravel the mysteries of the Sun's energy flow, solar winds, magnetism, and more, we gain insights that help us predict and prepare for the Sun's influence on Earth. Following its success in deciphering the enigmatic lightning on Venus, the Parker Solar Probe continues to provide invaluable data as it spirals around the Sun.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 Oct, 17:56 IST
Tags:

More From This Section

Icon
Asteroid 2023 TD7: According to data revealed by NASA, asteroid&nbsp; 2023 TD7 is hurtling towards a close flyby of Earth today, October 14. The size of this asteroid is 17 Feet and is as big as the size of a car. Its closest Earth approach is estimated to be 171,000 kilometers, which will get it closer than the Moon. It will move towards Earth at a speed of 36315 kilometers per hour.&nbsp;
NASA tracks 5 asteroids approaching Earth! Know their size, speed, and more
14 October 2023
Ring of Fire occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth at its furthest point from our planet.
Western Hemisphere readies for a 'Ring of Fire' eclipse
14 October 2023
If Psyche were mineable, its iron, nickel and gold deposits could be worth an eye-watering $10,000 quadrillion.n
Five things to know about NASA's mission to a metal world
14 October 2023
Differences between Aditya-L1 mission by ISRO and Parker Solar Probe by NASA, the 2 Sun-studying spacecraft with unique objectives and approaches.
What makes Aditya-L1 mission by ISRO different from Parker Solar Probe by NASA?
14 October 2023
According to a report by Spaceweather.com, a co-rotating interaction region (CIR) was forming near the magnetosphere of the Earth due to the intermixing of slow and fast-moving solar winds which can further lead to geomagnetic storms.&nbsp;
Geomagnetic storm could hit the Earth tonight; Know the risk
13 October 2023
Asteroid 2023 TB4 – Asteroid 2023 TB4 is hurtling towards Earth for a close approach to Earth today, October 13. In terms of size, it is between 36 feet and 82 feet wide. As per NASA, it will come as close as 2.6 million kilometers and is already moving at a speed of 38220 kilometers per hour.
1410-foot asteroid among 4 other asteroids set to come close to Earth today! NASA reveals details
13 October 2023
Asteroid 2023 QC5 belongs to the Amor group of asteroids.
This asteroid got horrifyingly close to Earth, just 4000km, NASA says
13 October 2023
Asteroid 2023 TC1 belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids.
House-sized asteroid hurtling towards Earth for close approach, NASA reveals
13 October 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner
Google Bard
5 unique use cases for Google Bard; Know how to unleash the true power of this AI chatbot
iPhone 15 battery
iPhone 15 battery draining issue: Here is how to improve and make it last all day long
mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro Review: Unbeatable sound at its price!
a digitally overlayed virtual reconstruction of the ancient Parthenon temple
An app shows how ancient Greek sites looked thousands of years ago. It's a glimpse of future tech
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Exciting deals on top 32-inch smart TVs are LIVE! Know which one fits your needs
Elon Musk
How Elon Musk Could Beat His Latest Defamation Lawsuit
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Top smartphone deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival: iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 5G and many more

Trending Stories

Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
keep up with tech

Gaming

Pokemon GO
Van Gogh Museum scraps Pokemon cards over safety concerns
Amazon Sale 2023
Amazon Sale 2023: Grab big discounts on Xbox Series X, PS5, other gaming consoles
GTA V
GTA 6 release date tipped by analyst! Know when it could launch
BGMI
BGMI tips: Top 5 loot-loaded drop locations revealed
GTA
GTA 6 release date, trailer, gameplay, and leaks: Everything a die-hard fan should know
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon