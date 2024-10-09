7 smart ways to protect your appliances during frequent power outages

Power outages often disrupt daily routines, occurring just when you need electricity the most. You might be charging your laptop, watching television, or using an iron, only to find yourself in the dark due to an unexpected outage. External factors such as severe weather and accidents can trigger these interruptions, leading to frustration and potential safety hazards, like theft or damage to devices.

To mitigate these risks, taking proactive steps to protect your electronics is crucial. Utilising devices such as uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), surge protectors, voltage stabilisers, and power inverters can help safeguard your valuable equipment. These strategies can enhance the longevity and reliability of your electronics during power outages.

Tips to Protect Your Electronic Devices During Power Outages

1. Use Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS)

Employ a UPS to provide backup power during outages. A UPS allows you to save your work and safely shut down devices, minimising the risk of data loss. Additionally, it protects devices from harmful power surges that may occur when electricity returns.

2. Install Surge Protectors

Protect sensitive electronics by using surge protectors. These devices absorb excess voltage, preventing it from damaging your equipment. Choose surge protectors with a high joule rating for greater surge protection.

3. Use Voltage Stabilisers

Voltage stabilisers maintain consistent voltage levels, ensuring devices receive stable power. This prevents damage caused by fluctuations in power supply, especially in regions prone to voltage spikes or dips.

4. Consider Power Inverters or Generators

For areas with frequent or prolonged outages, power inverters or generators provide continuous backup power. These devices keep essential electronics, such as computers and refrigerators, operational during extended outages.

5. Unplug Devices During Outages

Unplugging devices during a power outage is an effective precaution. When power resumes, it can surge, damaging connected electronics. If feasible, unplug sensitive devices until power stabilises.

6. Keep Portable Device Batteries Charged

Ensure that batteries for laptops, smartphones, and tablets are fully charged before an outage. This allows continued use during an outage without immediate concerns about power needs.

7. Opt for Energy-Efficient Devices

Energy-efficient devices typically feature built-in protections against power fluctuations. Upgrading to such equipment can enhance resilience to electrical disruptions and provide additional peace of mind.