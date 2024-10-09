Gemini AI image generator gets new editing features for better customisation

Gemini AI chatbot comes with several advanced features and capabilities, enabling users to carry out tasks efficiently. One of its capabilities is to generate images with the help of text prompts. However, the generated images are not always accurate and fine-tuning them gets quite tricky. Therefore, to solve this problem, the Gemini AI image generator is getting a new editing feature where users can edit a particular part of the image by highlighting the object. Know more about this editing tool.

Gemini AI image generator's new editing feature

According to an Android Authority report, Google has introduced some improvements to its Gemini AI image generator. Now, the latest Android 15 Beta version has included a new editing tool that will allow users to fine-tune or give more customisation to the AI-generated image. To give a more comprehensive understanding of the features, the publication tested the feature by generating an image of a dog wearing a hat and sunglasses, then prompted Gemini with “change the hat with a birthday hat” and it instantly edited the image.

Apart from giving prompts, users will also be able to highlight certain portions of the image and ask for specific changes in the AI-generated image. This will allow users to get only specific parts of the image edited or modified. The demo video also highlighted that the feature is not as precise as expected and it is prone to misunderstanding and inaccuracy. However, the feature is currently in beta, and the stable version may not include such inaccuracies in image generation. Additionally, it was also highlighted that the edits take some time, therefore, the final rollout is expected to be different from the shared demo video of the feature.

Apart from Google's AI image generation, Apple is also speculated to introduce Image Playground by the end of 2024 which will likely compete with Google. Apple's previews showcased some advanced image generation capabilities, however, it is unsure how the Apple image generation will work in comparison to Google's AI image generation, which has been fine-tuned for quite some time since the launch.

