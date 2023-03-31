Home Tech News 92-foot wide asteroid approaching Earth! NASA says space rock travelling at 36651 kmph

NASA has revealed information about an asteroid which is expected to pass Earth soon.

Asteroid 2023 FO3 belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids.
Asteroid 2023 FO3 belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids. (Pixabay)

Asteroids vary in the composition of their core materials. Some asteroids are made up of clay and silicate, while others are made up of silicate materials and nickel-iron, according to NASA. These space rocks can provide valuable resources such as water, metals, and other minerals. Scientists also study asteroids to learn more about the early solar system and the conditions that existed when the planets were forming.

NASA has recently issued an alert against an asteroid that is set to make a close approach to Earth as soon as today.

Asteroid 2023 FO3 details

The asteroid, named Asteroid 2023 FO3, will make its closest approach to Earth today, March 31, at a distance of 2.5 million kilometers. NASA estimates it to be a 92-foot wide asteroid, and it is dashing towards Earth at a fearsome speed of 36651 kilometers per hour. Asteroid 2023 FO3 belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids (NEAs).

NASA tracks asteroids using a combination of ground-based and space-based telescopes. The NASA-funded Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) scans the night sky for moving objects and reports any potential asteroid detections, while some space-based observatories use infrared sensors to detect asteroids and their characteristics.

Types of asteroids

The three primary classifications of asteroids are C-type, S-type, and M-type. C-type asteroids, which are composed primarily of carbon-rich substances, are the most frequent. S-type asteroids, which are made up mainly of silicate minerals, are less common. M-type asteroids, which are primarily composed of metal, are the least prevalent.

Research on asteroids is critical since it can provide valuable information on the early stages of the solar system and planetary development. Furthermore, these celestial bodies might contain useful resources such as metals and water, which may be utilized in forthcoming space missions.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets