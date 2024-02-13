AI-powered XNote smart pen with ChatGPT support can turn writing into text and more on iPhone

Have you ever found yourself scribbling down notes in classes and then going through the process of scanning them and keeping them as PDFs? It is a hassle. Now, you can use devices like iPads to take notes directly in digital format, but unless you're accustomed to it, the experience is not the same. What if there was a device that allowed you to take notes via pen and mirror it digitally in real-time? This is where XNote smart pen comes in and it even has AI power. Know all about this AI-powered smart writing set that supports ChatGPT.

XNote: What is it?

XNote is an AI-powered smart writing set that consists of 3 things - a smart pen, a special notebook, and a mobile app. Available as part of a Kickstarter campaign, XNote aims to revolutionize the traditional note-taking process by integrating AI-driven features and real-time digitization. It employs AI to recognize and convert handwritten notes into precise digital text. This allows for easy searching, editing, and sharing of your notes from the app. The smart pen can save up to 1000 pages internally. Once you connect to the app, it syncs your stored notes.

It supports up to 53 languages including English, Hindi, French, Japanese, Korean, German, Spanish, and Chinese.

XNote: Features

The Notebook has special pages that let the pen know where it is. Whenever you write anything, it is sent to the mobile app in real time, where you can find all your notes. You can also engage in dynamic conversations with the app to pull up relevant notes conversationally. XNote also comes with ChatGPT integration, meaning you can ask queries and turn static pages into interactive ones. The developers say you can ask questions like:

Pull up the action points from today's team meeting. Where did I jot down that book recommendation? Create a short quiz based on last week's lecture notes. How much sugar do I add based on mom's pie recipe?

Using XNote, you can also jot down a task and it'll automatically create a reminder for you. It uses an AI-powered system to automatically categorize your notes - be it a book recommendations list or your grocery needs. And if you need to go through weeks of lectures, XNote can also summarize content for you in concise pages.

Worried about running out of notebooks, the developers sell replacement notebooks at competitive prices. The smart pen also comes with a replacement ball-point ink refill.

XNote: How much does it cost?

XNote is currently available for purchase via a Kickstarter campaign. The early bird offer costs $249 but you can grab a limited-time deal for just $199. The monthly subscription cost for XNote AI Premium is $9. You can also get the Lifetime XNote AI Premium subscription for $59.

