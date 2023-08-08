Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Live: Last day to grab smartphones, laptops, TVs, home appliances, more

LIVE UPDATES

Amazon Sale Live Updates: Today is the last day of the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2023. This 5 days-long sale (6 days for Prime users) witnessed a wide range of products being made available with exclusive deals, big discounts, and unique offers. The sale marked the lowest price for the iPhone 14 on the ecommerce platform, and it also brought discounts higher than 30 percent for a number of product categories. From smartphones, laptops, tablets, smartwatches, earphones, and smart TVs, to home appliances, kitchen appliances, and more, there is something for everyone at the sale. And if you are yet to take advantage of the Amazon sale, then on the last day, you need to know the unmissable offers. So, stay tuned to check out the biggest deals as and when they are announced so you do not miss out on anything.

Amazon sale offers: Samsung 653 L Frost Free Convertible 5-in-1 Refrigerator deal The Samsung 653 L side-by-side refrigerator is the best option for people looking for a large and adaptable cooling solution. It is on sale for Rs. 86990 - a huge 23 percent discount. This refrigerator combines sufficient storage, accurate chilling, and interesting features like MoistFresh Zone, Powercool, and Power freeze, making it a must-have addition to your house.

Amazon sale 2023: 13 percent off on Redmi Note 12 The Redmi Note 12 features a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 685 chipset coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It supports Android 13 with MIUI 14. It features a 50MP rear camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera at the back. The phone has a 13MP front camera as well. The smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. The Redmi Note 12 is originally priced at Rs. 23999, however, you can get it for only Rs. 20999, giving you a discount of 13 percent during the Amazon sale.

Amazon Independence Day sale: Check this deal on the Samsung Galaxy M14 The Samsung Galaxy M14 comes with a 6.6-inch PLS LCD display panel with an FHD+ resolution. It is backed by a 5nm Exynos 1330 chipset along with a Mali G68 GPU. It features a triple-camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro unit. On the front, it features a 13MP selfie camera. It runs on Android 13-based One UI 5 skin on top. The phone comes with a 6000 mAh battery that supports 25W charging. The original price of the smartphone is Rs. 18990, however, on Amazon, you can get it for only Rs.15790, giving you a massive discount of 17 percent.

Amazon freedom sale: Sony Bravia 55 inches 4K ultra HD smart TV The Sony Bravia 55 inches 4K ultra HD smart TV comes loaded with smart features like Google TV, Watchlist, Voice Search, Google Play, Chromecast, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video along with Apple Airplay, Apple Homekit, and Alexa. During the Amazon sale, you can get it for Rs. 60990.

Amazon sale last day offer: iPad 9th Generation gets a big discount The Apple iPad 9th Generation is powered by the A13 Bionic chipset with Neural Engine and is available with 64GB onboard storage. It features a 10.2-inch Retina display that is compatible with Apple Pencil (1st Gen) and Smart Keyboard. On the front, you get a 12MP ultra-wide selfie shooter with the Center Stage feature, while there is also an 8MP camera at the back. The 64GB Wi-Fi variant of the iPad 9th Generation is originally priced at Rs. 33900 on Amazon, but buyers can get a massive initial discount of 18 percent on the iPad 9th Generation on the last day of Amazon sale, which amounts to Rs. 6000. After this initial price drop during the sale, you can get it at a reduced price of Rs. 27900!

Amazon Freedom Sale offers: Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote It's the new Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (3rd Gen) which includes Alexa voice with power and volume buttons. It features Dolby Atmos audio along with thousands of movies and shows from Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLIV, Sun NXT, ALT Balaji, Discovery Plus, and more. During the Amazon sale, you can get it for only Rs. 2799.

Amazon sale offers: Redmi 12C, the budget smartphone, gets cheaper The Redmi 12C features a 6.71-inch HD+ display with scratch-resistant glass and 500 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, coupled with 4GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. It also has 3GB virtual RAM for additional storage. It comes with a dual camera setup including a 50MP main camera and 5MP front camera. The smartphone is backed with a 5000 mAh battery with 10W charging support. The Redmi 12C originally retails for Rs. 13999, however, during the Amazon sale, you can get it for only Rs. 7699, with a 45 percent discount on the platform.

Amazon sale live 2023: Amazfit GTS 4 Mini smartwatch gets a price drop The Amazfit GTS 4 Mini smartwatch features a 1.65-inch HD AMOLED display with 2.5D curvature. The Amazfit GTS 4 Mini offers health tracking such as heart rate, SpO2, stress monitoring, and more. With this Amazon sale offer, you can get it for only Rs.7997.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale: Major discount on the iQOO Z6 Lite 5G Looking to buy a new smartphone? Amazon is offering a huge discount on iQOO Z6 Lite 5G and if you want to get a smartphone with exclusive features and that too at a reduced price, then you must check out this Amazon deal. This could be a great opportunity for you if you are planning to buy a new smartphone under Rs. 15000. Read here to find out more: Hot Deal! Get hefty price cut on iQOO Z6 Lite 5G

Amazon sale 2023 live: Check out the price cut on the Oppo A78 5G The Oppo A78 boasts a 6.5-inch LCD display that offers a 90Hz refresh rate, 480 nits of peak brightness, and an impressive 96 percent color gamut. The display provides an HD+ resolution of 1612X720 pixels. This smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset, combined with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It also supports extended RAM storage via a microSD card slot, with the ability to accommodate up to 1TB of additional memory. Right now, you can buy it for Rs. 18999.

Amazon sale live: Noise Buds VS104 Max gets a huge discount Packed with impressive features, the Noise Buds VS104 Max truly wireless earbuds boast active noise cancellation (up to 25 db), Low latency (up to 50ms), and an astounding battery life of up to 45 hours. They also come with touch controls, voice assistant support, and an Instacharge facility for added convenience. Originally priced at Rs. 4,999, the Noise Buds Connect is now on sale for just Rs. 1,699, saving you a significant amount on this outstanding product.

Amazon sale offers: HP Laptop 15s gets a sleek offer At the Amazon sale, the HP Laptop 15s, with 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD storage, Intel Iris Xe graphics, backlit keyboard and a weight of 1.69 kilograms, can be purchased for Rs. 52499 against its retail price of Rs. 64174.