Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Last call for big savings on smartphones, tablets, laptops and more

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 is approaching its final days, and shoppers still have time to take advantage of various offers on a wide selection of tech products. From smartphones and tablets to laptops and audio gear, the sale provides discounts across categories, catering to different needs like work, entertainment, and gaming.

With discounts reaching up to 75 percent, consumers have the opportunity to buy the latest gadgets before the festival concludes.

Key Deals to Explore

Amazon is offering notable discounts on numerous products, along with additional exchange offers of up to Rs. 25,000 and 10 percent savings for select bank card users. Some of the highlighted deals include:

Amazfit Active Smartwatch: Available for Rs. 7,999, this smartwatch offers features like Bluetooth calling and various sports modes, along with a long battery life.

Dell 15 [Smartchoice] Core i3 Laptop: Priced at Rs. 33,990, this laptop is equipped with an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD, making it suitable for everyday computing tasks.

HP Gk400F Gaming Keyboard: For Rs. 1,649, gamers can enjoy the backlit keys and a durable metal design.

HONOR MagicBook X16 Laptop: Available for Rs. 50,990, this laptop features a 13th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD, designed for both work and leisure use.

Insta360 X3 Action Camera: Priced at Rs. 34,989, this camera is capable of capturing 360-degree footage, is waterproof, and includes stabilisation features.

JBL Quantum 810 Gaming Headset: Gamers can pick up this headset, offering dual surround sound and extended battery life, for Rs. 7,999.

JBL SB241 Soundbar: Elevate your home entertainment setup with this soundbar priced at Rs. 6,998.

Lenovo LOQ Gaming Laptop: This gaming laptop, featuring a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and RTX 3050 graphics, is available for Rs. 67,490.

Logitech MX215 Keyboard and Mouse Combo: Priced at Rs. 999, this compact combo offers long battery life, ideal for boosting productivity.

Razer BlackShark V2 X Headset: For Rs. 3,299, users can enjoy 7.1 surround sound and enhanced noise cancellation for a better gaming experience.

Samsung Tab S9 FE: Available for Rs. 27,999, this tablet supports the S Pen and offers fast charging capabilities.

Xiaomi Pad 6: Priced at Rs. 22,999, this tablet comes with a Snapdragon 870 processor, quad speakers, and a 144Hz refresh rate.

Sonos Era 100 Surround Sound Speaker: For Rs. 40,990, this Bluetooth speaker delivers surround sound with Dolby Atmos Music support.

Sonos Ace Headphones: Available for Rs. 33,997, these headphones offer active noise cancellation and spatial audio.

OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G: Starting at Rs. 27,999, this smartphone includes a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and 67W fast charging.

OPPO F27 5G: Available for Rs. 20,999, this model offers a 32MP selfie camera and fast charging.

Xiaomi 14: Priced at Rs. 47,999, this smartphone features a Leica optics camera and supports wired and wireless charging.

Dhanteras Offers at Amazon

Amazon's Dhanteras Store is live alongside the festival offers, providing additional deals on various gadgets and tech products. Shoppers can find deals on items like the iPhone 13, OnePlus 12R, Echo Show 8, and Fire TV Stick, making it a good time to make purchases ahead of the festive season.

Bank Discounts and Prime Member Perks

Customers using ICICI, Axis, IDFC, BOBCARD, or HSBC cards can avail of 10% savings during checkout, with EMI options also available. Additionally, Amazon Pay users can accumulate rewards on transactions. Prime members enjoy added perks like free one-day delivery, early access to select deals, and cashback options through the ICICI co-branded credit card.