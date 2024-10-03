Android 16 set for 2025 release: Key features and updates you should know about

Google has shifted its strategy with Android 15 by separating the platform update from the Pixel 9 series. This change allows the software and hardware to develop independently, giving Google the freedom to enhance both without interdependence. As Android 15 prepares for its full launch, attention has turned to Android 16, anticipated in 2025. Early indications suggest that this update will introduce new functionalities, performance enhancements, and modifications to the user interface. Here's what is known so far about this upcoming version.

Desktop Windowing Feature

Following its introduction in Android 15, the Desktop windowing feature is set to continue in Android 16. This function enables users to operate multiple applications simultaneously and resize their windows, akin to traditional desktop environments. Google has incorporated a taskbar at the bottom of the screen to display both active and pinned applications. A new header bar with window controls complements this feature. Moreover, a hidden toggle labelled "Enable desktop mode on secondary display" replaces the previous "Force desktop mode," broadening its capabilities beyond initial announcements.

Also read: Google For India 2024: 9 Big announcements in AI and other Google services

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Redesigned Settings Layout

Clues regarding a revamped Settings homepage emerged in Android 15 Beta 3, although these modifications did not appear in subsequent beta releases. However, the new settings layout surfaced in Android 15 QPR 1 Beta 2, suggesting a potential rollout in Android 16.

Also read: Google For India 2024: Google Gemini Live, AI Overviews rolling out in Indian languages

Screen Recording Enhancements

Android 16 may enhance the screen recorder and screencaster indicator chips, first noticed in Android 15 Beta 4.2 and becoming more available in QPR 1 Beta 2. These new chips will feature a timer in the status bar and facilitate ending recording or casting sessions without pulling down the status bar. Users can tap the chip to bring up a dialog for session termination. Additionally, a new icon will signal when a third-party app requests to record or cast the screen, changing the dialog to emphasise "share your screen."

Also read: Google for India Event: Major additions to Google Pay, easier credit access, and more coming

Compact Notifications Development

For users seeking a less intrusive notification experience while viewing full-screen content, Google is addressing this concern. Initial signs of compact heads-up notifications appeared in Android 15 Beta 4, and the feature became more accessible in Android 15 QPR 1 Beta 2. In these notifications, most text is condensed, and embedded images are hidden by default until the user taps a dropdown arrow. Nevertheless, crucial elements such as the notification icon, title, and reply button remain visible for messaging applications like WhatsApp.