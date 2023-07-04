Home Tech News Apollo asteroid hurtling towards Earth at blistering speed! Clocked at 38405 kmph by NASA

NASA, with the help of its advanced technological instruments, has issued a warning against an asteroid that is hurtling towards Earth. Know its speed, distance, size, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 04 2023, 10:34 IST
Asteroid 2023 ME4
Asteroid 2023 ME4 belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids (NASA CNEOS)
Asteroid 2023 ME4 belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids (NASA CNEOS)

To counter the potential threat that is posed by asteroids, NASA has already made efforts in planetary protection with its DART Test. Moreover, the International Asteroid Warning Network (IAWN) and the Space Mission Planning Advisory Group (SMPAG) have joined hands in order to eliminate planetary threats. While IAWN is tasked with establishing protocols and developing communication plans to aid in decision-making, SMPAG is responsible for selecting the technology that is needed for the deflection of Near-Earth Objects (NEOs) like asteroids and finalize the measures for planetary defense. Working in tandem, both these organizations, along with other space agencies around the world, are tasked with protecting Earth and life on it from rogue asteroids.

NASA, with the help of its advanced technological instruments, has issued a warning against an asteroid that is hurtling towards Earth.

Asteroid 2023 ME4: When will it pass Earth?

According to the data published by CNEOS, an asteroid designated as Asteroid 2023 ME4 is approaching Earth at a fearsome speed and is expected to make its closest approach to the planet today, July 6. During its flyby, the asteroid will come as close as 1.1 million kilometers! Although this distance might seem a lot, it is relatively a small number in astronomical distances, considering how big the asteroid is.

Asteroid 2023 ME4: How fast is it going?

The details released by NASA reveal that Asteroid 2023 ME4 is currently travelling towards Earth at 38405 kilometers per hour, which is multiple times faster than Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs)!

Asteroid 2023 ME4: How big is it?

While Asteroid 2023 ME4 is not a planet killer, it is by no means a tiny rock. NASA estimates it to be around 100 feet wide, which makes it almost as big as an aircraft! It belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids, which are Earth-crossing space rocks with semi-major axes larger than Earth's. These asteroids are named after the humongous 1862 Apollo asteroid, discovered by German astronomer Karl Reinmuth in the 1930s.

First Published Date: 04 Jul, 10:03 IST
