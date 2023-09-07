Apple, Facebook, TikTok among six firms facing stricter EU rules
The world's biggest digital giants -- including Apple, Facebook owner Meta and TikTok parent ByteDance -- will face the toughest ever EU curbs on how they do business, according to a list published Wednesday.
The European Commission, the EU's powerful antitrust body, named 22 "core platform" services belonging to six US tech behemoths -- Google parent Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft -- and China's ByteDance.
The services included Apple's App Store; Meta's Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp; Google's YouTube video platform and Chrome browser, as well as Apple's Safari.
