Asteroid 2012 KP24 on its way for close encounter with Earth, says NASA

A house-sized asteroid is hurtling towards Earth and could make a close approach as soon as today. NASA has revealed its details such as speed, distance, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 31 2023, 10:11 IST
Asteroid 2012 KP24 belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids. (Pixabay)

Did you know that scientists study asteroids to learn more about the early solar system and the conditions that existed when the planets were forming? Asteroids can also provide valuable resources such as water, metals, and other minerals. One such discovery was made by studying an asteroid. Until now, it was believed that water was already present on Earth from the earliest times. However, a recent study has made an astonishing discovery that puts this very thought into doubt. The study has revealed that water may have originated on asteroids.

Over the last few years, there have been several instances where asteroids have come very close to our planet, posing a potential threat. NASA, with the help of its advanced technology, has issued an alert against an asteroid that is expected to make its closest approach to Earth today.

Asteroid 2012 KP24 details

NASA's Planetary Defense Coordination Office is responsible for monitoring the skies and keeping a watch on various Near-Earth Objects (NEOs). The organization has issued a warning against an asteroid designated as Asteroid 2012 KP24. This Near-Earth Asteroid (NEA) is expected to make its closest approach to Earth today, May 31.

Whilst this asteroid will come very close to the planet, it is not expected to impact the surface. According to NASA, Asteroid 2012 KP24 will pass by Earth at a distance of 3.9 million kilometers. It is already on its way towards the planet, travelling at a blistering speed of 44476 kilometers per hour.

Asteroid 2012 KP24 belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids and is almost 58 feet wide, which makes it as big as a house!

Asteroid impact in Canada

Amid all the close asteroid flybys, NASA has revealed that an asteroid struck the Earth in November last year! NASA keeps a watch on these asteroids by studying data collected by various space and ground-based telescopes and observatories such as the Pan-STARRS, the Catalina Sky Survey, and the NEOWISE telescope. However, this asteroid was seemingly missed by all of them and was discovered just hours before impact!

NASA has revealed that a tiny asteroid lit up the sky as it flew over Southern Ontario, Canada on Saturday, November 19. What's shocking is that this 3-foot asteroid was detected just 3.5 hours before impact! According to NASA, the asteroid is likely to have burned up upon entering the planet's atmosphere and scattered small meteorites over the southern coastline of Lake Ontario.

First Published Date: 31 May, 10:11 IST
