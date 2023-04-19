Home Tech News Asteroid 2023 GV1 set for close approach! NASA reveals speed, distance and more

Asteroid 2023 GV1 set for close approach! NASA reveals speed, distance and more

NASA has warned that an aircraft-sized asteroid could make a close visit to Earth today. Check out the details here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 19 2023, 11:02 IST
Asteroid alert! NASA reveals 5 space rocks speeding towards Earth TODAY
asteroid
1/5 Asteroid 2023 GM1 – Asteroid 2023 GM1, which is 38 feet wide, will make its closest approach to Earth today, April 17. The asteroid is already rushing towards Earth at a speed of 22981 kilometers per hour and will miss the planet by a distance of just 839,000 kilometers. (Pixabay)
Asteroid
2/5 Asteroid 2023 GU – Another asteroid named Asteroid 2023 GU is heading for Earth and will make a close approach today, April 17. This asteroid, with a width between 75 feet and 167 feet, is heading for Earth at a blistering speed of 40182 kilometers per hour. It will miss Earth at a distance of 4.1 million kilometers. (WikiMedia Commons)
asteroid
3/5 Asteroid 2023 GM– Asteroid 2023 GM, which is almost 350 feet wide, is heading for Earth and will make a close approach today, April 17. This asteroid is heading for Earth at a fearsome speed of 72312 kilometers per hour. It will miss Earth at a close distance of 3.2 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
asteroid
4/5 Asteroid 2023 HB – Asteroid 2023 HB will make its closest approach to Earth today, April 17. It is tiny is size with a width of between 9.4 feet, as per NASA. The asteroid will come closer than the Moon, making its closest approach at just 195,000 kilometers and is already moving at a fiery speed of 44087 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid
5/5 Asteroid 2022 GO – The fifth asteroid, with a width of between 72 feet and 160 feet, is named Asteroid 2022 GO and will be making its closest Earth approach today, April 17. It will come as close as 7 million kilometers, according to NASA. The asteroid is moving at a staggering speed of 24060 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid
View all Images
Asteroid 2023 GV1 belongs to the Amor group of asteroids. (Pixabay)

NASA has revealed that as many as 5 asteroids made close approaches with Earth yesterday. Although these space rocks pass Earth at a relatively safe distance without causing any harm, there is no guarantee that no asteroid will ever strike Earth. If history has taught us anything, nothing in life is certain. That turned out to be true especially for people of Russia as an asteroid strike on Earth was reported in the city of Chelyabinsk on February 15, 2013. It recorded a 59 feet wide asteroid exploding over the city which left nearly 8000 buildings damaged and over 1000 people injured.

NASA has warned that an asteroid is on its way today and although it is not expected to be a planet-killing asteroid, it can still cause major damage if it impacts, just like it did in Chelyabinsk. Here are the details, as per NASA.

Asteroid 2023 GV1 details

An asteroid named Asteroid 2023 GV1 is already on its way towards Earth travelling at a staggering speed of 12972 kilometers per hour and is expected to just miss the planet today, April 19. It will make its closest approach to Earth at a distance of 6.7 million kilometers, according to NASA.

Asteroid 2023 GV1 belongs to the Amor group of asteroids which are Earth-approaching near-Earth asteroids with orbits exterior to Earth's but interior to Mars', named after asteroid 1221 Amor.

NASA's Planetary Defense Coordination Office has warned that Asteroid 2023 GV1 is similar in size to the Chelyabinsk asteroid, with a width between 55 feet and 124 feet, meaning it's nearly the size of a commercial aircraft and could potentially cause similar damage if it impacts the surface.

NASA's asteroid tracking tech

NASA tracks asteroids using a combination of ground-based and space-based telescopes. The NASA-funded Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS), scans the night sky for moving objects and reports any potential asteroid detections, while some space-based observatories use infrared sensors to detect asteroids and their characteristics. Some of these include the Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (WISE) and the NEOWISE mission.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 19 Apr, 10:22 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now
iPhone_14_Pro_Max_AOD_1663424222157
Control iPhone 14 Pro AOD with this AMAZING iOS 16.4 feature; know how
iPhone
iOS 16.4 Web app notifications now available on your iPhone! Enable feature THIS way
JPG to PDF converter
Convert JPG image to PDF file QUICKLY on Mac and Windows this way
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature

Editor’s Pick

Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!
Samsung Galaxy A34
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G review: Justifies the price and looks good too
Realme C55
Realme C55 Review: Packs iPhone-like Dynamic Island, costs much less, but is it worth it?
Oppo Find N2 Flip
Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT

Trending Stories

Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
keep up with tech

Gaming

Online gaming
Online gaming chats have long been spy risk for US military
Discord
What is Discord, the chatting app tied to classified leaks?
Online gaming
New online gaming rules will propel industry to compete globally, weed out betting platforms, say players
Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard May Face Labor Board Action Over Union’s Allegations
Minecraft Legends
Gamers alert! Minecraft Legends release date announced; Check price, gameplay

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
    Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
    kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets