Asteroid 2023 HV5 to come as close to Earth as the Moon! NASA issues alert

Asteroid 2023 HV5 to come as close to Earth as the Moon! NASA issues alert

The asteroid will approach Earth for its closest approach tomorrow, May 3. Know all details such as speed, distance and more, as per NASA.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: May 02 2023, 10:10 IST
100-foot asteroid, among 4 others, hurtling towards Earth: NASA
asteroid
1/6 Any asteroid that comes within 4.6 million miles or 7.5 million kilometres of Earth, or is larger than approximately 150 meters, is considered potentially dangerous. While some asteroids can be detected by NASA's astronomers, others can unexpectedly hit Earth without being detected. Now, NASA has identified 5 massive asteroids heading towards Earth. (Pixabay)
Asteroid
2/6 Asteroid 2023 GF2: One of these is 87 feet wide and will get as close as 2.74 million miles from Earth today. (NASA)
Asteroid
3/6 There is a triple asteroid attack tomorrow! Asteroid 2023 HV measures 46-foot and will come alarmingly close to 0.856 million miles to Earth on May 1. Moreover, it will be hurtling towards Earth at a speed of 15649 km per hour, NASA's CNEOS data revealed.  (Pixabay)
image caption
4/6 Asteroid 2018 VS6: Another house-sized asteroid of around 45 feet is hurtling towards Earth at 41744 kmph towards Earth tomorrow. It will be just 1.24 million miles away from the planet.  (Pixabay)
Asteroid
5/6 Asteroid 2023 HY3: It measures 100 feet in size, and is ready to make the closest approach at 3.98 million miles at a speed of 23596 km per hour on May 1.  (Pixabay)
asteroid
6/6 Asteroid 2023 HV5: The closest of them all is a 41 feet wide asteroid that is hurtling towards Earth at a velocity of 32152 kmph to come as close as just 0.27 million miles (270000 miles) to Earth. It will be closest to the planet on May 3. (Pixabay)
asteroid
View all Images
Asteroid 2023 HV5 belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids. (Pixabay)

Whenever an asteroid's orbit brings it near a planet, the planet's gravitational pull can sometimes force it to go astray. When these space rocks come near Earth for close approach, most of them burn up in the atmosphere itself without causing any harm to the planet. However due to the potential risk, it is extremely important to observe and track these distant objects in the sky, for which NASA, ESA and other space agencies have already set up institutions.

Through these space monitoring platforms, a warning has been issued against an asteroid that is expected to make its closest approach to Earth soon.

Asteroid 2023 HV5

The asteroid, given the designation of Asteroid 2023 HV5, will make its closest approach to Earth tomorrow, May 3, at a distance of just 435,000 kilometers, which is just further away from the Moon! For reference, the Moon is 384,000 kilometers away from Earth, and Asteroid 2023 HV5 will pass by Earth at a similar distance.

The asteroid, which is nearly the size of a bus with a width of 41 feet, is speeding towards Earth at 32152 kilometers per hour.

This space rock belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids, which are Earth-crossing space rocks with semi-major axes larger than Earth's. They are named after the humongous 1862 Apollo asteroid, discovered by German astronomer Karl Reinmuth in the 1930s.

Although this asteroid is not expected to collide with Earth anytime soon, a slight deviation in its trajectory due to the Earth's gravitational pull can send the asteroid hurtling towards Earth for an impact.

How are Asteroids named?

According to ESA, the process of assigning a provisional designation to an asteroid begins when a single observer detects it on two consecutive nights and then sends their findings to the Minor Planet Centre of the International Astronomical Union (IAU). The IAU assigns a provisional designation, which typically consists of a serial number like "2023 HV5". The provisional designation includes the year of the asteroid's discovery, followed by two letters that indicate the order of its discovery during that year.

First Published Date: 02 May, 10:10 IST
