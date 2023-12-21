Asteroid Psyche mission: NASA breaks records, sends cat video via laser from deep space to Earth

In a groundbreaking achievement, NASA's Asteroid Psyche mission has set a new milestone in space communication by successfully beaming an ultra-high definition video of a playful cat named Taters from an astounding distance of 31 million kilometers. Executed on December 11, this unprecedented broadcast demonstrates the potential for streaming high-bandwidth data from far off space, signifying a major technological advancement that could reshape future interplanetary missions.

Capturing the charming antics of Taters, an orange tabby cat, the short video was preloaded on NASA's Psyche mission spacecraft, currently on a journey to the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. The footage not only delights viewers with Taters' playful pursuit of a laser pointer but also imparts technical insights through overlaid graphics detailing the spacecraft's orbital path and the laser's data bit rate.

Transmission Across Millions of Miles

The laser transceiver on the Psyche probe facilitated the transmission of this video to Earth, where it was received by the Hale Telescope at Caltech's Palomar Observatory in San Diego County. From there, the video made its way to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California.

Deep Space Communication

Bill Klipstein, the tech demonstration project manager at JPL, highlighted the project's goals, stating, "One of the goals is to demonstrate the ability to transmit broadband video across millions of miles. Nothing on Psyche generates video data, so we usually send packets of randomly generated test data."

NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy underscored the significance of this technological leap, emphasizing, "This accomplishment underscores our commitment to advancing optical communications as a key element to meeting our future data transmission needs."

According to a Speedtest report, the 15-second test video, sent via a flight laser transceiver at a maximum bit rate of 267 Mbps, reached Earth in just 101 seconds. This successful transmission, equivalent to broadband internet download speeds, showcases the project's potential to support high-definition data transmission for future human exploration of Mars and beyond. As the Psyche spacecraft advances toward the asteroid belt, this technology demonstration promises to enable the transmission of complex scientific data and high-definition imagery, opening the door to a new era of deep space exploration.

