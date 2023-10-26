Icon
Australia fines Uber for breaching anti-spam laws

Australia fines Uber for breaching anti-spam laws

Australia's communications watchdog fined Uber on Thursday for sending more than two million emails to customers in breach of anti-spam laws.

By:AFP
| Updated on: Oct 26 2023, 15:36 IST
Uber
An Uber pick-up location is pictured in San Diego, California. (Representative image) (REUTERS)

Australia's communications watchdog fined Uber on Thursday for sending more than two million emails to customers in breach of anti-spam laws.

The barrage of emails, advertising an alcohol home delivery service, was sent on a single day in January, the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) said.

The messages did not offer customers an option to unsubscribe, and more than 500,000 of them were sent to people who had asked not to receive marketing emails.

The rideshare and food delivery firm was fined Aus$412,500 (US$260,000).

Australian law says businesses cannot send marketing emails without a customer's permission.

The emails must also contain an option to unsubscribe.

ACMA chair Nerida O'Loughlin said Uber's actions were an "avoidable error".

"Customers are fed up with their wishes not being respected," she added.

Uber apologised, with a spokesperson telling AFP it had "made a mistake" in sending the marketing emails.

Businesses have paid more than Aus$11 million in fines for breaching spam and telemarketing laws in Australia in the past 18 months, the ACMA said.

 

First Published Date: 26 Oct, 15:36 IST
