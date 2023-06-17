Home Tech News Beware! These ChatGPT-themed apps are dangerous! Here is what you must do

Beware! These ChatGPT-themed apps are dangerous! Here is what you must do

ChatGPT-themed fake apps are threatening the security of mobile phone users. Here is what you must not do to stay safe.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 17 2023, 18:50 IST
Beware of fake ChatGPT apps! Already downloaded? Delete now
ChatGPT
1/6 OpenAI's ChatGPT portal is rapidly gaining popularity. It uses state-of-the-art language processing techniques to generate human-like responses to text input and  interacts conversationally with users to provide detailed answers on a wide range of topics.  (Bloomberg)
ChatGPT
2/6 But if you are looking to download the app from your Google Play Store or App Store, then beware! There are several fake ChatGPT-like apps that can be dangerous for your device.  (Bloomberg)
ChatGPT
3/6 You can find a bunch of fake ChatGPT apps on Google Play Store and App Store which can steal your data, a report by top10vpn revealed.  Hence, if you have already downloaded them, then you should hurry and delete them quickly. (REUTERS)
ChatGPT
4/6 Some of these apps on Android are: AI Chat Companion, ChatGPT 3: ChatGPT AI, Talk GPT – Talk to ChatGPT, ChatGPT AI Writing Assistant, Open Chat – AI Chatbot App. (Bloomberg)
ChatGPT
5/6 Some apps are also available on Apple's App Store, which include: Genie - GPT AI Assistant, Write For Me GPT AI Assistant, ChatGPT - GPT 3, Alfred - Chat with GPT 3, Chat w. GPT AI - Write This, ChatGPT - AI Writing apps, Wiz AI Chat Bot Writing Helper, Chat AI: Personal AI Assistant, and Wisdom Ai - Your AI Assistant.  (AFP)
image caption
6/6 However, it must be noted that OpenAI does not have an official standalone app for ChatGPT. Hence, you can use the feature in your browser while login to the official website at www.chat.openai.com/chat.  (AP)
ChatGPT
View all Images
ake ChatGPT-like apps are on the rise! Don't click on, or download, such apps. (Bloomberg)

ChatGPT has gained immense popularity as soon as it first became available on November 30, 2022. However, its very popularity has ensured that scammers try to take advantage of gullible users by rolling out fake ChatGPT AI chatbots. In fact, ChatGPT has presented an enormous opportunity for scammers to launch malware attacks and it has now acquired dangerous proportions. In the past few months, several apps and software masquerading as ChatGPT-tools have been rolled out. In the latest development, as per researchers at Palo Alto Networks' Unit 42, a new wave of malware variants has surfaced simultaneously with the launch of OpenAI's GPT-3.5 and subsequently GPT-4. These malicious software variations specifically target users who are interested in using the ChatGPT tool.

Further investigation by the researchers has identified two distinct types of active malware. The first one masquerades as a "SuperGPT" app but in reality, it is a Meterpreter Trojan. It is a GPT-4 powered AI assistant, able to perform tasks such as writing emails, answering questions, and writing articles. Moreover, it also comes equipped with speech recognition and language translation.

The second variant poses as a "ChatGPT" app, but instead sends messages to premium-rate numbers located in Thailand. If successfully exploited, the malicious version of this application allows the hackers to remotely access an Android device. Furthermore, all of these APK samples possess the OpenAI logo, commonly associated with ChatGPT, as their application icon. This further contributes to the deceptive narrative that these applications are somehow connected to the ChatGPT AI tool.

Researchers have warned that the emergence of APK malware themed around ChatGPT presents a grave threat to the security and privacy of mobile devices. Such malware variants have the potential to steal sensitive information, engage in unauthorized spying of user activities, and cause substantial financial harm.

What should ChatGPT users do?

  • In order to safeguard yourself against this kind of malware, you should adopt proactive measures. These include installing reliable antivirus software on your smartphone.
  • Also, exercise caution when downloading apps from third-party sources.
  • Always download the apps from reliable sources. Also, always read thoroughly and verify who the creator of the app is before downloading.
  • Keep regularly updating your devices with the latest security patches whenever they are available.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 17 Jun, 18:49 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Photoshop
This Photoshop AI feature will change the way you edit photos; Know what is Generative Fill
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
Try iOS 17 developer beta for FREE! Here’s how to get it now
AC
This AC buying tip will keep your electricity bill very low this summer
Phone_heat_issue
Is your phone overheating? Here is how to cool your smartphone: 10 tips for summer

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
text messaging
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
keep up with tech

Gaming

Realme
BGMI, a game tailor-made for India
BGMI ban
The return of BGMI could be game changing for Indian esports
Online gaming
BGMI-like bans coming for other games? On online gaming, know what Union minister said
As games become movie-like visual delights, their file sizes are also growing significantly.
The blurring line between games and movies
Starfield
Xbox Games Showcase 2023: Starfield to Star Wars: Outlaws, check out the biggest announcements

    Trending News

    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets