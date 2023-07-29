Home Tech News Can Asteroids pose a threat to Earth? NASA expert reveals the truth

Can Asteroids pose a threat to Earth? NASA expert reveals the truth

NASA scientist says that asteroids have hit the Earth in its long history and it can happen again.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 29 2023, 18:07 IST
Close encounters soon! NASA tracks 5 asteroids hurtling towards Earth
asteroids
1/5 Asteroid 2020 PP1 - Asteroid 2020 PP1, is currently heading towards Earth and will get very close to Earth tomorrow, July 28. The asteroid is nearly the size of a house with a width of 52 feet. It is travelling at almost 14641 kilometers per hour and will make its closest approach at 6.5 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
asteroid
2/5 2021 BD3 – 2021 BD3, which is nearly 80 feet wide, is heading for Earth and will also make a close approach on July 30. It is moving at a blistering speed of 31998 kilometers per hour. It will miss Earth at a close distance of 5.3 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
image caption
3/5 Asteroid 2023 OQ2 – Yet another asteroid named Asteroid 2023 OQ2 will make its closest approach to Earth on July 30. In terms of size, it is almost 41 feet wide. As per NASA, it will come as close as 1.5 million kilometers and is already moving at a speed of 13544 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
asteroid
4/5 Asteroid 2016 AW65 – Asteroid 2016 AW65 will make its extremely close approach to the planet on July 31. The asteroid, with a width of around 180 feet, will approach at a distance of 6.3 million kilometers and a speed of nearly 20583 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
asteroid
5/5 Asteroid 2023 OF1 – Asteroid 2023 OF1, with a width of nearly 150 feet, will make its closest approach to Earth on August 2. The space rock is already rushing towards Earth at a speed of 38661 kilometers per hour and will miss the planet by a distance of 6.7 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
asteroid
View all Images
“Asteroids have hit Earth over the course of its history, and it will happen again,” says NASA expert. (Pixabay)

Do you think asteroids will ever hit the Earth? After all, there are many instances of asteroids smashing into Earth, or exploding in its atmosphere, a long time ago in the past and very much so recently too - just recall the recent Chelyabinsk asteroid.

However, at the moment, NASA says that there are no known impact threats from asteroids. Having said that, tiny meteorites break into Earth's atmosphere all the time and hit the ground.

One just hit a woman in the chest while she was having coffee in her balcony! It was small and had hit the roof before falling on her.

What do scientists say?

Dr. Kelly Fast, planetary defense expert and a manager in NASA's Planetary Defense Coordination Office explains. Dr. Fast said, “Asteroids have hit Earth over the course of its history, and it will happen again.”

According to the report by NASA, space dust, meteoroids, and even small asteroids hit Earth all the time and they create the meteors or “shooting stars” that you see as they disintegrate in the atmosphere. But impacts of asteroids that affect the surface are much rarer and happen on time scales of hundreds to thousands to millions of years.

However, there are asteroids that escape detection and the threat stems from them. For instance, just a few weeks ago, an asteroid passed threateningly close to Earth and no one even knew about it till it had passed our planet.

The only solution available is the early detection of asteroids that pose a threat to Earth is crucial. This will provide sufficient warning and help in taking measures against it if needed.

Fortunately, larger asteroids are more readily detectable, and the number of such asteroids in our solar system is relatively smaller, which is reassuring.

At the moment, NASA has experimented with its Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) and successfully managed to change the orbit of an asteroid in motion. Asteroid Didymos and its moonlet Dimorphos were targeted by NASA. A spacecraft was crashed into the latter and this altered their course appreciably. However, that required an immense amount of time and preparation, something that may not be available when the next asteroid catches astronomers by surprise.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 29 Jul, 18:07 IST
Tags:

More From This Section

Hubble Space Telescope has found a unique, evaporating planet 32 light years away from Earth
29 July 2023
Geomagnetic storm threatens radio communications! Blackouts possible
29 July 2023
NASA to get nuclear-powered rocket, revolutionise space travel
28 July 2023
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope snaps amazing shot of ‘Baby Stars’ turning into giants
28 July 2023
Close encounters soon! NASA tracks 5 asteroids hurtling towards Earth
28 July 2023
52-feet Apollo group asteroid tracked charging towards Earth by NASA; Know details
28 July 2023
Ex-intel officer says US hiding info on alien craft
28 July 2023
NASA telescopes track 170-foot asteroid charging towards Earth for a close approach
27 July 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
Shocking attack on COD! Call of Duty players are getting targeted by hackers in lobbies
Massive discounts on new and old Epic Games. Check details.
Massive sale! Epic Games Summer sale offers up to 75% off; GTA V, FIFA 23, more
Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
Steam games
Steam freebies! 6 Exciting new games to play today
Digits
Digits, the FUN math puzzle by the New York Times to be killed off soon

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets