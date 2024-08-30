 Desi iPhone production to help India; Apple to reportedly create 6 lakh jobs | Tech News
Apple is making a significant push for job creation in India to support its iPhone manufacturing efforts, with the potential to create around 6 lakh roles by the end of this fiscal year.

Aug 30 2024
Apple has been making iPhones in India partnering up with Foxconn, Pegatron and Winstron. (Unsplash)

Apple is expected to double down on hiring employees in the Indian market, potentially creating about 6 lakh jobs by the fiscal year-end. This move is likely an effort to reduce its dependence on China for manufacturing. Moreover, by the end of March next year, Apple's workforce is expected to comprise 2 lakh roles, with women making up about 70% of it. So far, Apple's three iPhone manufacturers in India—Foxconn, Wistron, and Pegatron—have already created 80,872 direct jobs, with other suppliers creating another 84,000, ET reported, quoting sources.

Apple: The Largest Blue-Collar Jobs Creator in India Over the Last Few Years, Report Says

ET further reported that Apple has become the single largest creator of blue-collar jobs in India over the last few years, with most of these positions being filled by women and first-time workers. "Overall, Apple vendors and suppliers have created around 165,000 direct jobs since the inception of smartphone PLI (production-linked incentive) scheme (in 2020)," the report mentions, quoting sources.

It should be noted that Apple first started making iPhones in India in 2021, and since then, Apple's manufacturing in India has only increased, with vanilla iPhone models even being exported globally.

iPhone 16 Pro Could Be Made in India

So far, Apple has only produced the standard iPhones in the country—such as iPhone 14, iPhone 15, and more—while the ‘Pro' models have always been manufactured in China. However, based on several reports, Apple is expected to manufacture the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max for the first time in India, marking them as the first ‘Pro' iPhones to be made in India for India. 

This potential move could be another indicator that Apple is becoming serious about the Indian market, both for its manufacturing needs and to ensure that consumers are satisfied with its products.

First Published Date: 30 Aug, 11:53 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets