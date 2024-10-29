Dhanteras 2024: Get gold and silver coins delivered in 10 mins by Blinkit, BigBasket, Swiggy Instamart, and others

Dhanteras 2024: Online grocery services, including Swiggy Instamart, Blinkit, BigBasket, and Zepto, have introduced rapid delivery of gold and silver coins just in time for Dhanteras on October 29. This occasion marks a significant day for purchasing precious metals, with many customers looking to enhance their celebrations by acquiring these items.

Dhanteras holds cultural importance, prompting individuals to buy metal items for perceived blessings of wealth and protection. The quick-commerce platforms are capitalising on this trend by offering delivery of gold and silver coins within 10 minutes, appealing to customers seeking convenience and prompt service.

Swiggy promoted its services, stating, “Get all Dhanteras essentials like coins, utensils, jewellery, idols & more in 10 minutes! And that's not all…ALSO get assured rewards worth Rs. 51,000 from Jar.” This promotional strategy aims to attract customers looking for last-minute purchases.

To meet the demand, these platforms have collaborated with recognized jewellers such as Tanishq, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, and Joyalukkas. Customers can explore various options, including Lakshmi Ganesh coins and sovereign gold coins, through the respective apps, catering to different financial preferences.

Before purchasing gold this Dhanteras, customers should consider several important factors:

1. Check Purity and Hallmarking

Ensure that the gold items are hallmarked by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), which certifies the metal's purity. Look for the karatage, with 24K gold being the highest purity.

2. Understand Making Charges

Recognize that making charges are additional costs associated with the design and craftsmanship of the jewellery. Comparing these charges among jewellers can help secure better deals.

3. Consider Digital Gold

Digital gold presents a safe alternative for investment. This option eliminates concerns regarding physical storage and the risk of theft, allowing online transactions through various platforms.

4. Check Return and Exchange Policies

Verify that the jeweller provides a clear return and exchange policy. Understanding the terms, including return periods and associated fees, is crucial before completing a purchase.