Icon
Home Tech News Doctor loses Rs. 4.9 lakh in online scam while asking for refund from cab service

Doctor loses Rs. 4.9 lakh in online scam while asking for refund from cab service

A Delhi man lost a whopping Rs. 4.9 Lakh in an online scam while asking for a refund from a customer care executive from the cab company.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 22 2023, 14:47 IST
Icon
Online scam
Beware of the new cab money refund scam taking place in the country! A man in Delhi lost almost Rs. 5 lakh. (Pexels)
Online scam
Beware of the new cab money refund scam taking place in the country! A man in Delhi lost almost Rs. 5 lakh. (Pexels)

In these, post-Covid days, we are heavily reliant on calling customer care services for every small query or problem. However, when looking for the customer care number, we often do a peremptory Google Search and dial the first number that appears on the list without giving it a second thought. It proved costly for a doctor who was caught up in an online cab refund scam. In a hurry, a Delhi doctor fell into a trap laid down by these criminals while trying to connect to the cab service customer care, which he found online. In the shocking event, the man, named Pradeep Chowdhury, lost over Rs. 4.9 lakh while asking for a refund due to the overcharging by the cab driver. Check out how the case took place.

Delhi online scam

According to a Times of India report, Doctor Pradeep Chowdhury of Arjun Nagar in Safdarjung Enclave was travelling to Gurgaon for work during which he was overcharged by Rs. 113. To ask for a refund, he Googled the cab service customer care number and dialled it. However, Pradeep was unaware of what he might have to face later. The caller was answered by a scammer who portrayed himself as a customer care representative from the cab service.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join

Pradeep explained the whole situation to the caller and then he was directed to another person named Rakesh Mishra. The callers tricked the doctor into downloading the remote sensing application and opening his e-wallet, where the scammer asked Pradeep to enter the refund amount along with the first six digits of his phone number. The scammer portrayed the steps as a verification process. After the process, the victim was asked to share an OTP during which he lost Rs. 4.9 lakh - in four different transactions!

Now, this online scam is under investigation and a case has been registered under IPC section 420 (related to cheating) and 66 D of the IT Act. It is suspected that the scammer posted the fake customer service number online and Chowdhury became a victim of the online fraud. Now, the authorities are actively working to crack the case and find the fraudsters who have been fooling people with fake numbers.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 22 Nov, 14:42 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature
Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it

Editor’s Pick

Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works
Starlink
Bad news for Elon Musk as US govt toughens stance over Starlink's direct phone connectivity bid
Barrack Obama
Barrack Obama on AI: We should not put the genie back in the bottle despite deepfake threat
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Rockstar reportedly scraps BIG feature from Grand Theft Auto 6
Pokemon
True Gravity wins Pokemon UNITE India Open 2023, India’s largest eSports event
GTA 6
Colossal! Leaked GTA 6 map may set a new record
Pokemon Go
Catch the first-ever Pokemon Mela in Delhi-NCR! Meet Pikachu too
GTA V
GTA 6 leak: Will players have to shell out hundreds of dollars?
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon