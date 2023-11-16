Icon
Home Tech News Elon Musk Calls Antisemitic Post on X the ‘Actual Truth’

Elon Musk Calls Antisemitic Post on X the ‘Actual Truth’

Billionaire Elon Musk endorsed an antisemitic post on X, the social media site he owns.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Nov 16 2023, 23:09 IST
Icon
Elon Musk
Elon Musk didn’t respond to a request for comment on Wednesday. (REUTERS)
Elon Musk
Elon Musk didn’t respond to a request for comment on Wednesday. (REUTERS)

Billionaire Elon Musk endorsed an antisemitic post on X, the social media site he owns, that attacked members of the Jewish community for pushing “dialectical hatred” against white people. 

“You have said the actual truth,” Musk said in his reply to the post.

Musk, the chief executive officer of Tesla Inc. and the world's richest person with a net worth of around $225 billion, has repeatedly been criticized for promoting content attacking Jewish people at a time of rising antisemitism. 

Last year, the American Jewish Committee, an advocacy organization, called on Musk to apologize after he deleted a controversial tweet that made a satirical comparison between Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Adolf Hitler.

Earlier this year, Musk blamed the Anti-Defamation League for a slump in US advertising revenue on X, the social platform formerly known as Twitter. 

Ad sales are still down 60% “primarily due to pressure on advertisers” mounted by the ADL, he said in September after the organization said reports of harassment and extremist content spiked after Musk took over the company. 

At the time, Musk said he was “pro free speech” but against antisemitism “of any kind.”

Responding to an X user on Wednesday who said that it's unfair to make generalizations about Jewish communities promoting hatred toward white people, Musk wrote the person was “right that this does not extend to all Jewish communities, but it is also not just limited to ADL.” 

He added in another post that “I am deeply offended by ADL's messaging and any other groups who push de facto anti-white racism or anti-Asian racism or racism of any kind.”

Musk didn't respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher Wray told a Senate hearing last month that antisemitism is reaching “historic levels” in the US, CNN reported.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 Nov, 23:08 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature
Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it

Editor’s Pick

Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works
Starlink
Bad news for Elon Musk as US govt toughens stance over Starlink's direct phone connectivity bid
Barrack Obama
Barrack Obama on AI: We should not put the genie back in the bottle despite deepfake threat
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Could there be 3 characters in Grand Theft Auto 6?
Fortnite
Lewis Hamilton races onto Fortnite's icon series with exclusive skin and more
Roblox
Roblox launches in-experience subscriptions, developers to benefit from new revenue streams
GTA Online
GTA 6 leak: From NPCs to open world, know how AI will impact the game
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty introduces funny 'Splat' trick to teach cheaters a lesson! Know how it works
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon