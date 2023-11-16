Elon Musk Calls Antisemitic Post on X the ‘Actual Truth’

Billionaire Elon Musk endorsed an antisemitic post on X, the social media site he owns, that attacked members of the Jewish community for pushing “dialectical hatred” against white people.

“You have said the actual truth,” Musk said in his reply to the post.

Musk, the chief executive officer of Tesla Inc. and the world's richest person with a net worth of around $225 billion, has repeatedly been criticized for promoting content attacking Jewish people at a time of rising antisemitism.

Last year, the American Jewish Committee, an advocacy organization, called on Musk to apologize after he deleted a controversial tweet that made a satirical comparison between Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Adolf Hitler.

Earlier this year, Musk blamed the Anti-Defamation League for a slump in US advertising revenue on X, the social platform formerly known as Twitter.

Ad sales are still down 60% “primarily due to pressure on advertisers” mounted by the ADL, he said in September after the organization said reports of harassment and extremist content spiked after Musk took over the company.

At the time, Musk said he was “pro free speech” but against antisemitism “of any kind.”

Responding to an X user on Wednesday who said that it's unfair to make generalizations about Jewish communities promoting hatred toward white people, Musk wrote the person was “right that this does not extend to all Jewish communities, but it is also not just limited to ADL.”

He added in another post that “I am deeply offended by ADL's messaging and any other groups who push de facto anti-white racism or anti-Asian racism or racism of any kind.”

Musk didn't respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher Wray told a Senate hearing last month that antisemitism is reaching “historic levels” in the US, CNN reported.