From entertainment to enterprise, how AI could change the way we communicate at work

In the fast-paced world of communication, the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been nothing short of revolutionary. As we mark the one-year milestone of AI's pervasive influence, it is imperative to explore the ways in which this technology has reshaped the landscape, from entertainment to enterprise communication.

How significant can technology like AI be for communication?

“Our storytelling is a big part of what makes us human. AI will make everyone a storytelling and communication superhero,” says Rajat Mishra, Founder and CEO of Prezent, a leading communication productivity platform that makes use of AI.

“Communication has been considered a right-brain creative activity in the past with creatives, writers and agencies being experts. The contention has been that great communication is hard because it needs to be tailored to the context and the audience. E.g., communicating a business transformation to factory workers in Japan is very different from explaining the impact of inflation to an 18-year old art major in California. AI can be a game changer for communication because with LLMs fine-tuned with context and audience data, AI can generate contextually intelligent hyper-personalized communication,” the IIT-Delhi alumnus adds.

We already see several examples in which AI is empowering communication in our lives.

Entertainment Industry: Redefining User Experience

Entertainment has always been at the forefront of innovation, and AI has elevated the user experience to new heights. Streaming platforms like Netflix and Spotify leverage AI algorithms to understand user preferences, tailoring recommendations that keep subscribers engaged. Through the analysis of viewing habits, genre preferences, and even facial expressions, AI algorithms curate personalized content playlists and suggest movies or series that align with individual tastes.

Moreover, AI-driven content creation has emerged as a game-changer. Creative industries are utilizing AI to generate scripts, compose music, and even design characters. OpenAI's models, such as ChatGPT, have been employed in collaborative writing and storytelling, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in content creation.

In October, in an example of combining cutting-edge technology and localized content, OTTplay Premium, an Indian AI-powered streaming, recommendation, and content discovery platform, tied up with STAGE, a dialect-based streaming platform with a focus on Haryanvi and Rajasthani dialects. The partnership aims to deliver diverse and authentic regional content to Indian audiences.

Enterprise Communication: Streamlining Operations and Enhancing Productivity

In the corporate world, effective communication is the cornerstone of success. AI has ushered in a new era of streamlined communication, offering solutions that range from chatbots to advanced language processing tools.

Chatbots, powered by AI, have become integral in handling routine customer queries, freeing up human resources to focus on more complex tasks. These intelligent bots can understand natural language, providing instant responses, and learning from interactions to continually improve their effectiveness.

“Ninety-three percent of business leaders agree that communication is the backbone of any business. While 73% of knowledge workers are very confident of their communication, yet three in four executives feel their teams struggle with communication,” explains Mishra.

“Companies don't have scalable tools to improve communication of their teams because traditional alternatives (agencies and consultancies) are too expensive. In fact, 96% of business leaders agree that new tools could help their companies communicate better,” he adds.

This is why enterprise communication platforms are adopting AI to enhance collaboration. AI-driven tools, such as virtual assistants and smart scheduling algorithms, facilitate seamless coordination among team members. They analyze communication patterns, optimize workflow, and identify opportunities for increased efficiency, ultimately contributing to improved productivity.

Startups like Vernacular.ai are developing AI models that not only translate languages but also understand the context and nuances of regional dialects. This is particularly beneficial in business communication, where accurate and context-aware translation is crucial for successful collaboration across different linguistic regions.

Real-time Translation: Bridging Language Barriers

One of the most noteworthy contributions of AI to communication is its role in breaking down language barriers. Real-time translation services powered by AI have transcended traditional limitations, facilitating global communication without the need for extensive language proficiency.

Whether in business meetings, international conferences, or day-to-day conversations, AI-driven translation tools enable users to communicate effortlessly across diverse linguistic landscapes. This not only fosters understanding but also promotes inclusivity on a global scale, connecting people and ideas like never before.

According to a report, the global education market share of AI is expected to grow at a CAGR of 36% from 2022 to 2030. AI is anticipated to have a tremendous impact on language learning.

Companies like Reverie Language Technologies are leveraging AI to break language barriers, enabling users to consume and create content in their preferred languages. This not only enhances the inclusivity of digital platforms but also opens up opportunities for a more diverse range of voices to be heard.

AI-Powered Customer Support in E-commerce:

E-commerce giants in India are increasingly adopting AI-driven customer support solutions to handle the vast volume of customer inquiries. Chatbots, equipped with natural language processing capabilities, provide instant responses to customer queries, offering a seamless and efficient support experience. This not only ensures quick issue resolution but also contributes to improved customer satisfaction. Flipkart and Amazon India are among the companies integrating AI into their customer service operations.

Recently, Dukaan, an Indian ecommerce platform catering to India's consumers, replaced its 27 member customer support team with a friendly chatbot.

AI-Enhanced Educational Communication:

In the education sector, AI is contributing to improved communication between educators and students. Platforms like Byju's use AI to analyze students' learning patterns, providing personalized feedback and recommendations. Additionally, AI-powered chatbots are being employed for student queries, assisting in real-time doubt resolution and enhancing overall communication within the virtual learning environment.

These examples underscore the diverse ways in which AI is shaping communication in India, addressing unique challenges and opportunities presented by the country's cultural and linguistic diversity. As technology continues to advance, India is likely to see even more innovative applications of AI across various sectors, further transforming the communication landscape.

Future Implications and Ethical Considerations

As we pass the one-year anniversary since the launch of ChatGPT, and recognize the impact it has already had on the way ordinary people communicate at work, it is essential to consider the potential future implications and address ethical concerns. The responsible development and deployment of AI technologies should prioritize transparency, privacy, and unbiased decision-making.

“AI will make it easier to learn and story tell better across modalities. Whether it is a business analyst writing a document for a project plan or a sophomore interviewing for college. Whether it is a communication across geographic boundaries with people in a different culture to how movies shape our joint cultural ethos,” says Mishra.

“We can also expect mass hyper-personalization of communication. Every piece of communication tailored to each audience member without compromising speed and scale,” he adds.

As AI continues to evolve, the communication industry stands on the brink of unprecedented possibilities. From enhancing user experiences in entertainment to optimizing workflows in enterprise settings, AI has proven to be a transformative force. The next chapter in this technological saga promises even more innovation, shaping a future where communication is not just efficient but truly intelligent.