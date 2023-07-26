Home Tech News Giant Aolus satellite set to plummet earthward! Spectacular fireball expected

Giant Aolus satellite set to plummet earthward! Spectacular fireball expected

A giant satellite dubbed Aeolus, is set to create a spectacular fireball when it crashes towards Earth after 5 years in orbit.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 26 2023, 22:30 IST
Asteroid alert! NASA tracks 5 space rocks approaching Earth at breakneck speeds
asteroids
1/5 Asteroid 2023 OS - Asteroid 2023 OS, is currently heading towards Earth and will pass closely by Earth today, July 21. The asteroid is nearly the size of an aircraft with a width of 150 feet. It is travelling at almost 38946 kilometers per hour and will make its closest approach at 1.9 million kilometers.  (Pixabay)
asteroids
2/5 Asteroid NM1 – Asteroid NM1, which is nearly 110 feet wide, is heading for Earth and will also make a close approach today, July 21. It is moving at a blistering speed of 31998 kilometers per hour. It will miss Earth at a close distance of 5 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
asteroid
3/5 Asteroid 2023 MX5 – Yet another asteroid named Asteroid 2023 MX5 will make its closest approach to Earth today, July 21. In terms of size, it is almost 250 feet wide. As per NASA, it will come as close as 4.5 million kilometers and is already moving at a speed of 42540 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
asteroid
4/5 Asteroid 2023 NR1 – Asteroid 2023 NR1 will make its extremely close approach to the planet tomorrow, July 22. The asteroid, with a width of around 300 feet, will approach at a distance of 1.1 million kilometers and at a speed of nearly 54710 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
image caption
5/5 Asteroid 2023 MM3 – Asteroid 2023 MM3, with a width of nearly 200 feet, will make its closest approach to Earth tomorrow, July 22. The space rock is already rushing towards Earth at a speed of 22958 kilometers per hour and will miss the planet by a distance of 7.3 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
Spectacular satellite fireball
View all Images
Spectacular satellite fireball descends towards Earth in a controlled re-entry effort. (AP)

For the past five years, a the Aeolus satellite has been gracefully orbiting the Earth, hovering at an altitude of 200 miles. However, its fuel reserves now are nearly depleted, and a combination of solar activity and the Earth's atmosphere is now pulling the massive space object towards our planet at a steady rate of approximately 0.6 miles (1 km) per day, according to The Sun report.

Anticipated crash-landing date

According to current forecasts, the Aeolus satellite is expected to make its final descent and crash land on Earth next Friday. The carefully coordinated descent procedure is set to commence on Monday, 24th July, when a series of initial maneuvers will guide the craft from its current altitude of 174 miles (280 km) to 155 miles (250 km). Subsequently, it will descend further to 93 miles (150 km) by next Thursday and eventually reach 75 miles (120 km) by next Friday – all being well. The actual re-entry into the Earth's atmosphere is projected to take approximately five hours.

The fiery showdown

As the satellite re-enters the atmosphere, a remarkable spectacle awaits spectators. It will transform into a grand fireball lighting up the sky as it hurtles towards the Earth. Nevertheless, only about 20 percent of the craft, equivalent to 1.3 tonnes of metal (about the size of a small car), is estimated to survive this fiery journey back home.

Controlled descent

In an unprecedented endeavor, scientists at an operations center in Germany will be guiding the satellite down in a carefully planned assisted re-entry. This will be the first time such an operation has been undertaken. The objective is to splash the remains into the Atlantic Ocean next week, where they will sink. However, there will be no recovery attempt made for any parts of the satellite.

Though the imminent descent of the Aeolus satellite brings a sense of excitement and awe, the controlled nature of the re-entry ensures the potential risks to human lives and property are minimized. It also presents a unique opportunity for scientists and space enthusiasts to witness a striking celestial event.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Jul, 22:29 IST
Tags:

More From This Section

This black hole is spewing powerful jet of energy towards Earth
26 July 2023
58-ft asteroid hurtling towards Earth, clocked speeding at a whopping 41100 kmph by NASA
26 July 2023
400 Earth-mass rogue planets in the Milky Way Galaxy? NASA explains
26 July 2023
NASA power outage temporarily halts contact with space station
26 July 2023
In a first, James Webb Space Telescope discovers water near rocky worlds
25 July 2023
Close encounter with asteroid soon! NASA reveals details of space rock racing towards Earth
25 July 2023
How close can astronauts get to the Sun?
24 July 2023
After debris breaks off DART target asteroid, NASA tracks another asteroid heading for Earth
24 July 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Massive discounts on new and old Epic Games. Check details.
Massive sale! Epic Games Summer sale offers up to 75% off; GTA V, FIFA 23, more
Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
Steam games
Steam freebies! 6 Exciting new games to play today
Digits
Digits, the FUN math puzzle by the New York Times to be killed off soon
Check out the survey findings about Indian gaming habits conducted by Lenovo and Esports.
Gaming habits of Indian gamers revealed! Check eye-ball grabbing stats

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets