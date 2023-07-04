Home Tech News Google changes privacy policy; everything you post will be used to boost its AI tools

Google changes privacy policy; everything you post will be used to boost its AI tools

Google has updated its privacy policy, and everything that you post online could be scraped to build its AI tools and train AI models.

By: SHAURYA TOMER
| Updated on: Jul 04 2023, 17:08 IST
Google
Know all about Google’s updated privacy policy to power up its AI tools. (Unsplash)
Google
Know all about Google’s updated privacy policy to power up its AI tools. (Unsplash)

It has already been known that artificial intelligence (AI) models are trained on data sets that allow them to analyze and respond to texts in several contexts as well as languages. For instance, ChatGPT has been trained on a massive text dataset that is available in the public domain. On the other hand, DarKBERT is an LLM that has been trained on a vast dataset of dark web pages, assimilating information from places such as hacker forums, scamming websites, and other criminal internet sources. Since AI tools' hunger for data is insatiable, everything posted online by anyone, is fair game. Making that clear was Google, which has updated its privacy policy, and everything that you post online, could now be used to train its AI tools and models.

New privacy policies

Google announced changes to its privacy policies on its website. It states, “Google uses the information to improve our services and to develop new products, features, and technologies that benefit our users and the public. For example, we use publicly available information to help train Google's AI models and build products and features like Google Translate, Bard, and Cloud AI capabilities.”

One look at Google's privacy policy history details the changes that Google has made. Previously, Google stated that your data might be used for “language models”, however, it has now been replaced with “AI models”. Moreover, the policy only mentioned Google Translate earlier but Cloud AI and Google Bard have now been included.

While most companies' privacy policies include the right to use any data posted on their platforms, Google now reserves the right to gather and use data posted on the web as a whole that will be used to develop its services and train its AI models.

How do AI models get their data?

Generative AI models like ChatGPT use the whole internet to source their data through a process called Web scraping. It extracts a valuable amount of data from online sources and then provides a sentiment analysis of the same to the user. While web scraping can be useful for analytical research purposes, it can also violate the terms of service of a website that prohibits web scraping.

To counter the extreme levels of data scraping and system manipulation, Elon Musk recently restricted Twitter accounts to a limited number of readings per day. Moreover, Twitter also restricted browsing access for users without accounts. Know more about this here: Elon Musk changes Twitter forever, slaps limits on number of tweets you can read.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 04 Jul, 16:59 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
This hidden iPhone feature can unlock its full potential! Here is how to do it
Move to iOS
Smoothly switch data from Android to Apple iPhone with the 'Move to iOS' app
iPhone
iOS 16 tips and tricks: Report spam messages THIS way on your iPhone
Apple Maps
This iOS 16 feature will be your travel buddy! Here is how to add multi-stop routing in Apple Maps
iPhone
iOS 16 magic trick! Copy and translate text from videos on your iPhone THIS way

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive
Super Mario
Super Mario Bros. Wonder: Know all about it - Release date, gameplay, price, and more

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets