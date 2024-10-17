Google introduces new AI-backed features to transform shopping: Check details

People shop across Google more than a billion times a day to do things like virtually try on clothes before they buy, shop what they see with Lens and research prices. Google has been using its advances in AI to make shopping on the platform even easier, and now, the company is introducing a transformed Google Shopping — rebuilt from the ground up with AI. The company has paired the 45 billion product listings in Google's Shopping Graph with Gemini models to transform the online shopping experience with a new, personalised shopping home, which is rolling out over the coming weeks.

Upgrading shopping research with the help of AI

The new Google Shopping experience uses AI to intelligently show the most relevant products, helping to speed up and simplify your research. You'll now get an AI-generated brief with top things to consider for your search, plus products that meet your needs. For example, you're looking for a new winter jacket — but not just any winter jacket. You want something that will keep you warm and dry in the Pacific Northwest.

Here's how it works: A search for “Men's winter jacket for Seattle” will provide an AI brief with the most important things you should know before investing in a new coat for this climate. We'll show products recommended by sources from across the web, and an explanation of why they're a fit for your needs. You'll also see categories that give you a more organised view of the types of jackets to consider. For those who want to research more deeply on the web, you can easily click through to relevant articles.

In addition, your results will include dynamic filters that let you zero in on your preferences — like if you need a certain size or want something available near you, now. This new experience also incorporates our virtual try-on feature, powered by generative AI and AR shopping tools to help you shop more confidently.

Bringing you more personalised results

Shopping is personal — that's why the new Google Shopping home page has a personalised feed to inspire you with shoppable products and videos based on your preferences. And because most of us will research purchases over several days or weeks, Google Shopping lets you pick up right where you left off last time. Tap the Google Shopping logo or visit shopping.google.com to find your feed.

If you ever want to update or turn off your personalised results, you can easily manage your preferences by going to the Google Shopping menu and tapping "Shopping preferences" at the bottom of the page.

Finding the best prices from the best places

Shoppers always want low prices, and the new Google Shopping not only includes deal-finding tools like price comparison, price insights and price tracking throughout, but also a new dedicated and personalised deals page where you can browse deals for you — just click the “Deals” link at the top of your page to explore. Google Shopping lets you shop every store in one place — and the company is continuing to develop more ways brands can connect directly with shoppers, whether that's through assistive experiences like AI shopping or with rich product listing ads.



