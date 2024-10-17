 Google introduces new AI-backed features to transform shopping: Check details | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Google introduces new AI-backed features to transform shopping: Check details

Google introduces new AI-backed features to transform shopping: Check details

The company has paired the 45 billion product listings in Google’s Shopping Graph with Gemini models to transform the online shopping experience.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Oct 17 2024, 08:50 IST
Google introduces new AI-backed features to transform shopping: Check details
Shopping is personal — that’s why the new Google Shopping home page has a personalised feed to inspire you with shoppable products and videos based on your preferences. (AP)

People shop across Google more than a billion times a day to do things like virtually try on clothes before they buy, shop what they see with Lens and research prices. Google has been using its advances in AI to make shopping on the platform even easier, and now, the company is introducing a transformed Google Shopping — rebuilt from the ground up with AI. The company has paired the 45 billion product listings in Google's Shopping Graph with Gemini models to transform the online shopping experience with a new, personalised shopping home, which is rolling out over the coming weeks.

Upgrading shopping research with the help of AI

The new Google Shopping experience uses AI to intelligently show the most relevant products, helping to speed up and simplify your research. You'll now get an AI-generated brief with top things to consider for your search, plus products that meet your needs. For example, you're looking for a new winter jacket — but not just any winter jacket. You want something that will keep you warm and dry in the Pacific Northwest.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
  • Obsidian
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹172,999
Check details
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G 1TB
  • Graygreen
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 1 TB Storage
₹169,990
Check details
Apple iPhone 14 Pro 1TB
  • Gold
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 1 TB Storage
₹169,900
Check details
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 1TB
  • Gold
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 1 TB Storage
₹177,999
Check details

Also read: Samsung's most expensive phone likely to launch on October 25, may cost over…

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Here's how it works: A search for “Men's winter jacket for Seattle” will provide an AI brief with the most important things you should know before investing in a new coat for this climate. We'll show products recommended by sources from across the web, and an explanation of why they're a fit for your needs. You'll also see categories that give you a more organised view of the types of jackets to consider. For those who want to research more deeply on the web, you can easily click through to relevant articles.

In addition, your results will include dynamic filters that let you zero in on your preferences — like if you need a certain size or want something available near you, now. This new experience also incorporates our virtual try-on feature, powered by generative AI and AR shopping tools to help you shop more confidently.

Also read: Infinix Zero Flip India pricing leaks prior to October 17 launch: Here's what we know

Bringing you more personalised results

Shopping is personal — that's why the new Google Shopping home page has a personalised feed to inspire you with shoppable products and videos based on your preferences. And because most of us will research purchases over several days or weeks, Google Shopping lets you pick up right where you left off last time. Tap the Google Shopping logo or visit shopping.google.com to find your feed.

If you ever want to update or turn off your personalised results, you can easily manage your preferences by going to the Google Shopping menu and tapping "Shopping preferences" at the bottom of the page.

Finding the best prices from the best places

Shoppers always want low prices, and the new Google Shopping not only includes deal-finding tools like price comparison, price insights and price tracking throughout, but also a new dedicated and personalised deals page where you can browse deals for you — just click the “Deals” link at the top of your page to explore. Google Shopping lets you shop every store in one place — and the company is continuing to develop more ways brands can connect directly with shoppers, whether that's through assistive experiences like AI shopping or with rich product listing ads.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 17 Oct, 08:50 IST
Trending: ios 18.1 releasing soon: apple rolls out new beta ahead of big launch hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 releasing soon: iphone users to get power to set ‘primary’ email pm internship scheme 2024: how to apply, eligibility criteria, and benefits iphone 14 pro max: release date to expected specifications; everything we know so far reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details ios 18.1 releasing soon: iphone users can no longer downgrade to ios 18 how to view saved wifi password on android - with and without root windows 11 system requirements a pain? know the hack to bypass them
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Call of Duty

Call of Duty: New titles coming to Xbox Cloud Gaming, Black Ops 6 FSR 3.1 update and more you should know about
World of Warcraft 20th Anniversary celebratory update launches on October 22,

World of Warcraft 20th anniversary update coming soon: Know what’s coming, release date
GTA 6 trailer 2

GTA 6 trailer 2 speculation grows as Lucia’s rumoured voice actor resurfaces on Instagram after hiatus- Details
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 16: Light Vs Dark event rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 16: Light Vs Dark event rewards
Xbox Cloud Gaming

Xbox Cloud Gaming to allow users to stream personal game libraries starting next month- Details

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Apple September 2024 Event Live Updates: Stay tuned to this live blog to know iPhone 16 launch price along with iPhone 16 Pro series specifications, pricing and all details.

5 best camera-centric smartphones to capture memories this festive season: iPhone 16, Pixel 9 Pro XL and more
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
4 ways you might be unknowingly damaging your smartphone

4 ways you might be unknowingly damaging your smartphone
Amazon Sale 2024: From Amazfit to Samsung, check out top 5 smartwatches to buy

Amazon Sale 2024: From Amazfit to Samsung, check out top 5 smartwatches to buy
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets