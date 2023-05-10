Home Tech News Google I/O LIVE Updates: Check all the leaks around Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, Android 14, more
LIVE UPDATES

Google I/O LIVE Updates: Check all the leaks around Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, Android 14, more

Google I/O LIVE Updates: Excited about the annual Google event? Know all the big updates around the launch of Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, Android 14 announcement, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 10 2023, 14:43 IST
Big Google I/O 2023 launches REVEALED! Android 14, Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold and more
Google Pixel 7a
1/5 Google Pixel 7a - Google will also unveil its latest Pixel smartphone – Google Pixel 7a. The successor to last year’s Pixel 6a is expected to feature a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, as per the reports. It could also get the new Google Tensor G2 chipset that we saw for the first time with the Google Pixel 7 series. (Google India/Twitter)
image caption
2/5 Android 14 - Google is expected to reveal its upcoming Android 14 mobile operating system, which is named Upside Down Cake according to reports. Beta previews of Android 14 have already been rolled out for some devices. Based on leaks and reports, Android 14 will not be a major update and will only bring incremental improvements and changes to the existing framework. (Google)
Google Pixel Fold
3/5 Google Pixel Fold – After months of anticipation, Google has finally confirmed that Google Pixel Fold is coming this year. Google's first foldable smartphone could pack tech like a 7.69-inch inner display, a 5.79-inch outer display and the Tensor G2 chipset under the hood. (Google)
Google Docs
4/5 AI tools for Workspace - Google’s official website says, “What's new in generative AI?". Therefore, it could be likely that Google introduces AI tools to keep up with the trends. Google Docs, Gmail and Slides could all see AI being integrated. (Unsplash)
image caption
5/5 Other rumoured launches - Google could also announce a new “sky-blue” colour of the Pixel Buds A Series which debuted last year. The company could also reveal new Nest products although it is unlikely as there has been very little information about any upcoming Google Nest products. Moreover, the tech giant could also give us a sneak peek at the Google Pixel tablet. (WinFuture)
Google Pixel Fold news
View all Images
Google I/O Live Updates: Know all the leaks and rumors around Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, Android 14, and more. (Google / Twitter)

Google I/O LIVE Updates: In just a few hours from now, the annual Google developers conference, also known as Google I/O, will go live. In these events, Google typically unveils the next generation of its Android OS and its new services, as well as some big product launches. This year, it has been widely reported that alongside Android 14, Pixel

...Read More
10 May 2023, 02:43 PM IST

Google Workspace to get an AI makeover?

The tech giant could also bring improvements to Google Workspace. The report states that Google is planning to expand on its “Workspace AI collaborator” with features such as image generation in Slides and Meet applications. Moreover, template generation could also be brought to Google Sheets.

10 May 2023, 01:57 PM IST

Bard to feature in Google I/O event?

Google Bard, the company's answer to ChatGPT, is tipped to get major upgrades. According to the CNBC report, Google has been discreetly testing multiple versions of Google Bard - Big Bard, Giant Bard, and Multi-Bard. Although not much is known, the multi-Bard version could hint at multi-modal functionality, which could allow the chatbot to bring more input and output functionality than just text.

10 May 2023, 01:22 PM IST

Google I/O could make major AI announcements

As per reports, Google could announce the next-generation general-use large language model called PaLM-2, and it could outperform its predecessor. PaLM-2, which stands for Pathways Language Model is a language model with conversational capabilities. It can understand and generate human-like language.

10 May 2023, 12:53 PM IST

Google Pixel Fold leaked specifications

As per leaks and rumors, the Pixel Fold will feature a 5.8-inch cover display and a 7.69-inch inner display. It is likely to be equipped with the Google Tensor G2 chipset and be available in 256GB and 512GB variants.

The Pixel Fold is expected to sport a triple rear camera setup, consisting of a primary 64MP Sony IMX787 sensor, a Samsung S5K3J1 telephoto lens with a 10.8MP camera, and a 12MP Sony IMX386 ultrawide camera, a GizmoChina report suggested.

10 May 2023, 12:16 PM IST

Google Pixel 7a leaked specifications

Based on various leaks and rumours, Google Pixel 7a is expected to feature a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be a big upgrade from Pixel 6a's 60Hz display. Moreover, just like the Pixel 7 series, the affordable Pixel phone is likely to pack the in-house Tensor G2 chipset.

For photography, the Pixel 7a is anticipated to feature an upgraded camera with a 64MP wide lens and a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens. Additionally, it's expected to have a 13MP front-facing camera for taking selfies.

10 May 2023, 11:42 AM IST

Google I/O 2023 Live Streaming

You can watch the Google I/O event either here directly or on Google's official YouTube channel.

10 May 2023, 11:18 AM IST

Google I/O 2023: Date and Time

Google I/O event 2023 is set to begin on May 10 at 10:30 PM IST (10 am PT) at Mountain View, CA.

First Published Date: 10 May, 11:18 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Truecaller
TrueCaller SMS filter on your iPhone will kill spam! Just do this
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Love photography? Know how to use iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max 48MP camera
iPhone camera
iPhone has secret feature to capture fascinating light trails! Use it THIS way
iPhone Wifi
Can't find your iPhone Wi-Fi password? Check this iOS 16 trick out now
Apple iPhone
Is your iPhone battery health good or bad? Here is how to find out if you need to replace it

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Google Pixel
Google I/O 2023: When and where to watch event livestream online; know what to expect too
artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
gta_4
GTA V PC Cheats: Top 10 GTA V PC cheat codes
Web_capture_20-5-2022_12853_pixabaycom_16530288545
Good news for iPhone users! Here are 10 iOS 17 features expected to be announced at WWDC
Nothing Phone
Nothing Phone 1 vs Phone 2: From price, chip, battery to camera, check what is expected
keep up with tech

Gaming

The new titles include WHAT THE CAR?, TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder, all of which are only available on Apple Arcade.
What The Car?, TMNT Splintered Fate to Disney SpellStruck, Apple launches 20 new games for Apple Arcade
GTA V
GTA V Tips: How to make money to purchase vehicles, weapons, properties and more
Know the Xbox Game Pass wave 1 May 2023 games that you can soon play.
Xbox Game Pass Wave 1 May 2023 titles REVEALED; Redfall, Ravenlok and more
PS5
Sony casts doubt on PS5 momentum with disappointing outlook
Microsoft
Microsoft signs 10-yr deal with Spain's Nware after UK blocks Activision bid

    Trending News

    Google I/O 2023: When and where to watch event livestream online; know what to expect too
    Google Pixel
    AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
    artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
    GTA V PC Cheats: Top 10 GTA V PC cheat codes
    gta_4
    Good news for iPhone users! Here are 10 iOS 17 features expected to be announced at WWDC
    Web_capture_20-5-2022_12853_pixabaycom_16530288545
    Nothing Phone 1 vs Phone 2: From price, chip, battery to camera, check what is expected
    Nothing Phone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets