Google I/O LIVE Updates: Check all the leaks around Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, Android 14, more

LIVE UPDATES

Google I/O LIVE Updates: In just a few hours from now, the annual Google developers conference, also known as Google I/O, will go live. In these events, Google typically unveils the next generation of its Android OS and its new services, as well as some big product launches. This year, it has been widely reported that alongside Android 14, Pixel 7a, Google’s first foldable smartphone Pixel Fold and a new color variant for the Pixel Buds A series can be unveiled. As we count down the hours to the big event and check all the major updates around the event as well as these products.

Google Workspace to get an AI makeover? The tech giant could also bring improvements to Google Workspace. The report states that Google is planning to expand on its “Workspace AI collaborator” with features such as image generation in Slides and Meet applications. Moreover, template generation could also be brought to Google Sheets.

Bard to feature in Google I/O event? Google Bard, the company's answer to ChatGPT, is tipped to get major upgrades. According to the CNBC report, Google has been discreetly testing multiple versions of Google Bard - Big Bard, Giant Bard, and Multi-Bard. Although not much is known, the multi-Bard version could hint at multi-modal functionality, which could allow the chatbot to bring more input and output functionality than just text.

Google I/O could make major AI announcements As per reports, Google could announce the next-generation general-use large language model called PaLM-2, and it could outperform its predecessor. PaLM-2, which stands for Pathways Language Model is a language model with conversational capabilities. It can understand and generate human-like language.

Google Pixel Fold leaked specifications As per leaks and rumors, the Pixel Fold will feature a 5.8-inch cover display and a 7.69-inch inner display. It is likely to be equipped with the Google Tensor G2 chipset and be available in 256GB and 512GB variants. The Pixel Fold is expected to sport a triple rear camera setup, consisting of a primary 64MP Sony IMX787 sensor, a Samsung S5K3J1 telephoto lens with a 10.8MP camera, and a 12MP Sony IMX386 ultrawide camera, a GizmoChina report suggested.

Google Pixel 7a leaked specifications Based on various leaks and rumours, Google Pixel 7a is expected to feature a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be a big upgrade from Pixel 6a's 60Hz display. Moreover, just like the Pixel 7 series, the affordable Pixel phone is likely to pack the in-house Tensor G2 chipset. For photography, the Pixel 7a is anticipated to feature an upgraded camera with a 64MP wide lens and a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens. Additionally, it's expected to have a 13MP front-facing camera for taking selfies.

Google I/O 2023 Live Streaming You can watch the Google I/O event either here directly or on Google's official YouTube channel.