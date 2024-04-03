Google to finally delete data of users who used Chrome browser in ‘Incognito Mode’- Details

The class-action lawsuit on Google revealed that Incognito mode was not as private as we thought. In January, it was highlighted that Google had been secretly collecting our Incognito browsing data. However, in good news, Google has agreed to delete all of the collected data as part of the lawsuit settlement. It will not only delete billions of user data but Google will also lay some corrective measures on the usage of the Incognito mode. Therefore, users may get more transparency over what data will be tracked. Know more about the Google settlement.

Google will be deleting Incognito mode data

According to a Wall Street Journal (via Toms Guide), the class-action lawsuit over Google's privacy disclosure for their Incognito browsing mode has finally come to an agreement. The case was registered back in 2020 which highlighted Google's lack of transparency on what user data was being tracked. Now, the tech giant has agreed to “destroy billions of data” of its users. Additionally, the company will also be updating its disclosures to bring more transparency over what user data will be tracked with the upcoming changes. Furthermore, Incognito mode users will be also allowed to disable third-party cookies.

Attorney David Boies, representing the consumers said, “This settlement is an historic step in requiring honesty and accountability from dominant technology companies.” While Google will be deleting data from the past 8 years, the settlement did not highlight damages for individuals. However, the affected individual can file their claims in which 50 cases have already been registered.

Earlier in 2022, it was also reported that Google's Chief Marketing Officer, Lorraine Twohill mentioned the risk to CEO Sundar Pichai over claiming the Incognito mode as “private”

