Home Tech News Google under CCI lens in India after payments complaints from Tinder-owner, startups

Google under CCI lens in India after payments complaints from Tinder-owner, startups

After some companies, including Indian startups and Tinder owner Match Group, alleged the Google service fee for in-app payments breaches an earlier antitrust directive, CCI has started to investigate the company.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 13 2023, 09:15 IST
iPhone 13, Google Pixel 6a to Galaxy S21 FE, check top 5 phone deals; Flipkart sale ENDS today
image caption
1/5 iPhone 13: Fan of iPhone? Look no place else! iPhone 13 is now priced at just Rs. 61999. Plus, you can opt for Rs. 2000 bank offers and up to Rs. 28000 exchange offer. With an A15 Bionic chipset and 12MP dual camera setup, the phone is worth it.  (Unsplash)
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
2/5 Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: One of the most highlighted deals during the Flipkart sale, Galaxy S21 FE is priced at Rs. 29999 against the earlier listed price of Rs. 74999. Moreover, you can opt for up to Rs. 28000 exchange offer to further decrease the price. (HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 Google Pixel 6a: Launched at Rs. 43999, the Google Pixel 6a is now available with a flat 31% discount during the sale. You can nab it for just Rs. 27999. Plus, bank offers and exchange deal.  (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy S22
4/5 Samsung Galaxy S22: Samsung Galaxy S22 can now be purchased starting at Rs. 50229 against Flipkart's earlier price listing at Rs. 85999. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and boasts a 50MP + 10MP + 12MP camera setup at the back.  (Samsung)
Google Pixel 7
5/5 Google Pixel 7: The flagship Google Pixel 7 price has now dropped under Rs. 50000. Yes, during the sale, you can find it for just Rs. 49999. Moreover, there is Rs. 1000 benefit on SBI credit cards and up to Rs. 31000 off via exchange offer.  (Google)
Google
View all Images
Here is all you need to know regarding CCI's investigation in Google's new UCB system. (AFP)

Google is being probed in India by Competition Commission of India (CCI) after some companies alleged the service fee the U.S. firm charges for in-app payments breaches an earlier antitrust directive. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Friday issued an order stating "it is of the opinion that an inquiry needs to be made," a report by Reuters informed.

As per the information, Tinder-owner Match Group and Indian startups have asked the watchdog to investigate Google's new User Choice Billing (UCB) system, which they alleged was anti-competitive. Notably, the order is not public and Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The CCI imposed a $113 million fine on Google in October and said it must allow the use of third-party billing and stop forcing developers to use its in-app payment system that charges commission of 15 percent-30 percent. Later Google began offering UCB to allow alternative payments alongside Google's when purchasing in-app digital content, but some companies complained the new system still imposes a high service fee of 11 percent-26 percent.

According to the report, this, Match and the Alliance of Digital India Foundation argued, meant Google had not complied with the earlier antitrust directive that ordered it not to impose any such "unfair and disproportionate" conditions.

In its order, the watchdog asked Google to explain certain provisions related to the in-app payment system before and after UCB and provide details of policies related to sharing of user and app developer data. Google needs to respond in four weeks, the order said.

Google has previously said the service fee supports investments in the Google Play app store and the Android mobile operating system, ensuring it distributes it for free, and covers developer tools and analytic services.

Apart from this the Brazil Supreme Court justice has also ordered investigation into executives at social messaging service Telegram and Google who are in charge of a campaign criticizing a proposed internet regulation bill.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 13 May, 09:14 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Transcription apps
Writing on the go? Check out the top 3 speech to text apps you must try out
Truecaller
TrueCaller SMS filter on your iPhone will kill spam! Just do this
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Love photography? Know how to use iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max 48MP camera
iPhone camera
iPhone has secret feature to capture fascinating light trails! Use it THIS way
iPhone Wifi
Can't find your iPhone Wi-Fi password? Check this iOS 16 trick out now

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Google
Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
Google Search vs Google Bard
Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
Google Map
Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
keep up with tech

Gaming

Zelda
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is HERE; Check this out before you begin playing
“Internet gaming has stepped up with new advancements like computer-based intelligence, ML, and Data Science,” says Mihir Sanchala.
National Technology Day: How AI is revolutionizing online gaming, PlayerzPot's Mihir Sanchala explains
The new titles include WHAT THE CAR?, TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder, all of which are only available on Apple Arcade.
What The Car?, TMNT Splintered Fate to Disney SpellStruck, Apple launches 20 new games for Apple Arcade
GTA V
GTA V Tips: How to make money to purchase vehicles, weapons, properties and more
Know the Xbox Game Pass wave 1 May 2023 games that you can soon play.
Xbox Game Pass Wave 1 May 2023 titles REVEALED; Redfall, Ravenlok and more

    Trending News

    Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
    Google
    Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
    Google Search vs Google Bard
    Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
    Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
    Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
    Google Map
    AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
    artificial-intelligence-7934465__480

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets