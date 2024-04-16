 Govt issues high-risk warning for Microsoft services including Windows- Here's what you must do | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Govt issues high-risk warning for Microsoft services including Windows- Here's what you must do

Govt issues high-risk warning for Microsoft services including Windows- Here's what you must do

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has raised alarms regarding significant vulnerabilities discovered in various Microsoft products, posing a high risk to users.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 16 2024, 08:08 IST
Icon
CERT-In's warning highlights
Stay informed and protected. CERT-In's warning highlights the urgent need for heightened cybersecurity measures amidst vulnerabilities found in Microsoft services. (unsplash)
CERT-In's warning highlights
Stay informed and protected. CERT-In's warning highlights the urgent need for heightened cybersecurity measures amidst vulnerabilities found in Microsoft services. (unsplash)

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a high-risk warning concerning various Microsoft services due to multiple vulnerabilities found in Microsoft products. These vulnerabilities affect a range of Microsoft software, including Windows, Office, Developer Tools, Azure services, Bing, System Center, Dynamics, and Exchange Server.

CERT-In alerts Microsoft users

According to CERT-In, the vulnerabilities could enable an attacker to gain elevated privileges, obtain information disclosure, bypass security restrictions, conduct remote code execution attacks, perform spoofing attacks, or cause denial of service conditions. Essentially, these vulnerabilities could grant hackers significant control over affected systems or compromise sensitive information.

Specifically, CERT-In has identified affected versions of Windows OS, encompassing various iterations of Windows 10 and 11, with vulnerabilities that could potentially allow attackers to take control of devices or remotely access and steal information.

One contributing factor to these vulnerabilities, as identified by CERT-In, is a flaw in the SmartScreen feature designed to protect against malware. Instead of safeguarding devices, this vulnerability could allow malware to infiltrate systems, providing an opportunity for attackers to exploit security weaknesses.

Update all Microsoft services immediately

To mitigate the risk posed by these vulnerabilities, users are advised to ensure their devices are regularly updated with the latest security patches and updates. These updates are crucial for patching vulnerabilities and addressing any security gaps present in the software or products being used.

In summary, the warning from CERT-In highlights the importance of staying vigilant and proactive in safeguarding against cybersecurity threats by maintaining up-to-date software and adhering to recommended security practices.

Recently, the government had issued a warning urging citizens to be cautious when using public phone charging stations in places like airports, cafes, hotels, and bus stands. The advisory comes amidst growing concerns over the "USB charger scam," a tactic cybercriminals use to exploit unsuspecting individuals who rely on these stations while on the move.

The USB charger scam poses a significant risk, exploiting the trust of individuals who rely on public charging ports. Cybercriminals utilise a tactic called "juice-jacking" to compromise these ports and launch attacks on connected devices.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 Apr, 08:08 IST
Trending: google one vpn to be discontinued, here’s the reason google chrome gets a new look: here are new features how to restore whatsapp chat history on android: check tips and tricks this horrifying whatsapp scam can hijack your account with just a phone call forget microsoft windows 11, download android apps meant for smartphones on your computer now via bluestacks beware! your whatsapp account can be hacked easily; here’s how this cybcercrime works how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window did facebook really change its logo? see if you can spot the difference openai launches gpt-4 turbo with vision in chatgpt: what’s new and what can you do? here’s how you can change ios app icons without using shortcuts
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

WhatsApp banned
WhatsApp banned my number. What’s the solution? Step-by-step guide to ‘unban’ your account
Consider Tonnage
Don't forget these 5 things while buying ACs online
Productivity
Otter AI: How to use this AI meeting assistant app to automatically take notes, transcripts, more
Pixel 8 Pro's Pro
Know how to master Pro Controls on the Google Pixel 8 Pro - check top 4 tips
ChatGPT Plus
How to edit images generated by DALL-E in ChatGPT: Step-by-step guide

Editor’s Pick

Digi Yatra
Digi Yatra users, delete the old app right now- Here’s how to download the new app and use it at airports
iPhone 15
iPhone 16 leaks summarised: Colours, A-series chip and what more to expect from Apple in 2024
STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
HDFC Bank alerts about a few common ‘bad habits’ of smartphone users that make it easy for them to fall prey to hacking attempts and scams.
Online scams: 5 habits of smartphone users that make life easy for hackers, warns HDFC Bank
Moto Edge 50 Pro
Motorola Edge 50 Pro review: Should you buy this new AI smartphone under 35,000?

Trending Stories

Dbrand
MKBHD takes tough stand after Dbrand makes racist comment on Indian customer [Update]
GTA_6
GTA 6 leaks: What we know so far about Grand Theft Auto 6
STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
Google Vids
Google Vids- All details about this new AI video app and how to use it
iPhone 13
Apple iPhone 13 available at discounted price of Rs. 52,990 on Amazon- Check details
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 16
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 16: Grab exciting rewards from Scar Ring event- Details
GTA 5 tops EU charts
GTA 5 tops EU charts: Ranks among top 10 downloaded PS4 and PS5 games; GTA 6 trailer 2 expected soon
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 15: Exciting weapon skins up for grabs!
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 15: Exciting weapon skins up for grabs!
Garena Free Fire redeem codes
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 15: The 100 pct Bonus Top-Up event is here, check rewards
Xbox Game Pass
GTA 5: Fastest car and bike to speed through Los Santos

    Trending News

    MKBHD takes tough stand after Dbrand makes racist comment on Indian customer [Update]
    Dbrand
    GTA 6 leaks: What we know so far about Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA_6
    10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
    STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
    Google Vids- All details about this new AI video app and how to use it
    Google Vids
    Apple iPhone 13 available at discounted price of Rs. 52,990 on Amazon- Check details
    iPhone 13

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets