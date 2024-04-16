Govt issues high-risk warning for Microsoft services including Windows- Here's what you must do

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a high-risk warning concerning various Microsoft services due to multiple vulnerabilities found in Microsoft products. These vulnerabilities affect a range of Microsoft software, including Windows, Office, Developer Tools, Azure services, Bing, System Center, Dynamics, and Exchange Server.

CERT-In alerts Microsoft users

According to CERT-In, the vulnerabilities could enable an attacker to gain elevated privileges, obtain information disclosure, bypass security restrictions, conduct remote code execution attacks, perform spoofing attacks, or cause denial of service conditions. Essentially, these vulnerabilities could grant hackers significant control over affected systems or compromise sensitive information.

Specifically, CERT-In has identified affected versions of Windows OS, encompassing various iterations of Windows 10 and 11, with vulnerabilities that could potentially allow attackers to take control of devices or remotely access and steal information.

One contributing factor to these vulnerabilities, as identified by CERT-In, is a flaw in the SmartScreen feature designed to protect against malware. Instead of safeguarding devices, this vulnerability could allow malware to infiltrate systems, providing an opportunity for attackers to exploit security weaknesses.

Update all Microsoft services immediately

To mitigate the risk posed by these vulnerabilities, users are advised to ensure their devices are regularly updated with the latest security patches and updates. These updates are crucial for patching vulnerabilities and addressing any security gaps present in the software or products being used.

In summary, the warning from CERT-In highlights the importance of staying vigilant and proactive in safeguarding against cybersecurity threats by maintaining up-to-date software and adhering to recommended security practices.



Recently, the government had issued a warning urging citizens to be cautious when using public phone charging stations in places like airports, cafes, hotels, and bus stands. The advisory comes amidst growing concerns over the "USB charger scam," a tactic cybercriminals use to exploit unsuspecting individuals who rely on these stations while on the move.

The USB charger scam poses a significant risk, exploiting the trust of individuals who rely on public charging ports. Cybercriminals utilise a tactic called "juice-jacking" to compromise these ports and launch attacks on connected devices.