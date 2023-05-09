Home Tech News House-sized asteroid set to buzz Earth today! Travelling at a fearsome speed of 34889 kmph

House-sized asteroid set to buzz Earth today! Travelling at a fearsome speed of 34889 kmph

NASA has revealed that a house-sized asteroid could make its closest approach to Earth soon. Check speed, distance and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 09 2023, 09:36 IST
DANGER! Two asteroids larger than 250-foot on their way to Earth along with 3 others
asteroid
1/5 Asteroid 2023 HT6: It is an airplane sized asteroid of 67 foot and is travelling towards Earth at a speed of 33012 kilometers per hour. NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) has alerted about the same and has informed that it will make its closest approach to planet Earth on Sunday, May 7, at a distance of 1.23 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
asteroid
2/5 Asteroid 2023 HP1: It is another asteroid that will be zooming towards our planet on Sunday, May 7. NASA has informed that this 290 foot, building sized asteroid will make the closest Earth approach at a distance of 1.63 million kilometers and is travelling at a staggering speed of 41868 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
asteroid
3/5 Asteroid 2023 HG1: Zooming towards Earth on May 9, NASA has warned that this 60 foot house sized asteroid named 2023 HG1 is travelling at a speed of 8496 kilometers per hour. This giant asteroid will make its closest approach to Earth at a distance of 4.16 million kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
image caption
4/5 Asteroid 2023 HT4: This 250 foot, building sized gigantic asteroid will be nearing planet Earth on May 12, 2023. This asteroid will make its closest approach to the planet at a distance of 6.08 million kilometers at a high speed of 32184 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
asteroid
5/5 Asteroid 2021 JK7: This 150 foot asteroid will make its closest Earth approach at a distance of 6.38 million kilometers. The asteroid is travelling at a mind numbing speed of 82332 kilometers per hour and is said to pass by the planet without posing any kind of threat or danger. (Pixabay)
asteroid
View all Images
Asteroid 2023 JD belongs to the Aten group of asteroids. (Pixabay)

When the dinosaur-killing asteroid crashed on Earth on the Yucatán Peninsula in Mexico nearly 65 million years ago, it killed nearly half the plant species as well as any mammal bigger than a rat. Some asteroids, known as near-Earth asteroids, can come close enough to our planet, raising concerns about the potential for collision. However, NASA and other space agencies actively track these asteroids and have systems in place to detect and deflect any potential threats.

Although an asteroid would have to be at least 96 kilometers wide to be considered as a planet-killer, as per NASA, it doesn't mean we should completely ignore all the alerts issued by the space agency. NASA has now warned that an asteroid is on its way towards Earth.

Asteroid 2023 JD details

The asteroid, named Asteroid 2023 JD, will make its closest approach to Earth tomorrow, May 10, at a distance of 1.3 million kilometers. According to NASA, the space rock is already on its way towards the planet travelling at a speed of nearly 34889 kilometers per hour. NASA estimates this asteroid to be nearly 53 feet wide, making it as big as a house.

This asteroid belongs to the Aten group of asteroids, which are Earth-crossing Near-Earth Asteroids (NEAs) with semi-major axes smaller than Earth's. They are named after asteroid 2062 Aten.

How asteroids come close to Earth

According to NASA, the orbits of asteroids can be changed by Jupiter's massive gravity and by occasional close encounters with planets like Mars or other objects. These accidental encounters can knock asteroids out of the main belt and hurl them into space in all directions across the orbits of the other planets.

Previous asteroid impacts on Earth

Although asteroids have been safely passing near Earth these past few months, it doesn't mean a collision with Earth isn't on the cards. In fact, an asteroid was the reason behind the extinction of one of the largest species on the planet nearly 65 million years ago – dinosaurs.

According to the Alvarez hypothesis, the extinction was caused by a massive asteroid which crashed on Earth more than 65 million years ago. The asteroid terraformed the planet and is likely the reason that started the extinction of dinosaurs. Scientists have even found the impact crater of the asteroid in Chicxulub, near the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico.

And a few years ago, the Chelyabinsk incident happened and much before that, the Tunguska event. The largest asteroid to hit Earth was around 2 billion years ago and it left behind the Vredefort crater near Johannesburg.

