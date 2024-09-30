 Indian government issues high risk warning, Google Chrome users at risk due to… | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Indian government issues high risk warning, Google Chrome users at risk due to…

Indian government issues high risk warning, Google Chrome users at risk due to…

As per warning by The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Google Chrome browser.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Sep 30 2024, 08:09 IST
Indian government issues high risk warning, Google Chrome users at risk due to…
Google periodically releases updates for its browser to ensure users have the latest features and security improvements. (Pexels)

Google Chrome is the most popular web browser in the world and is accessed by millions every day. It has been dominating the web browser market by a long margin and it timely introduces new features and security updates to sustain that position. With increasing Reliance and usage, Google is improving its game to keep our personal details and sensitive information including location, banking details and others safe. It adds new security measures to Chrome from time to time. However, fraudsters often find a way to dupe victims. To keep users safe, the Indian government has issued a warning for users of Google Chrome version prior to 129.0.6668.70/.71 for Windows, Mac and Linux users. As per warning by The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Google Chrome browser which can allow a remote attacker to cause denial of service or execute arbitrary code and cause the application to crash on the targeted system.

Also read: iPhone SE 4 launching soon: Key firm behind new display may face ban due to…

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
  • Obsidian
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹172,999
Check details
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G 1TB
  • Graygreen
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 1 TB Storage
₹169,990
Check details
Apple iPhone 14 Pro 1TB
  • Gold
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 1 TB Storage
₹169,900
Check details
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 1TB
  • Gold
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 1 TB Storage
₹177,999
Check details

Why are Google Chrome users at risk

According to CERT-In, these vulnerabilities exist in Google Chrome due to Type Confusion in V8, Use after free in Dawn, Integer overflow in Skia and Inappropriate implementation in V8. A remote attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities by sending a specially crafted request on the targeted system.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code and cause the application to crash on the targeted system. To avoid any swindling, users should apply appropriate patches as mentioned by Google.

Also read: GTA 6 trailer 2 may release next week: Rockstar Games ignites excitement among fans with marketing push

Google periodically releases updates for its browser to ensure users have the latest features and security improvements. However, many users neglect to update the app regularly due to issues such as limited data, insufficient storage, or convenience. Devices running outdated versions of the app are more susceptible to exploitation due to known vulnerabilities.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 30 Sep, 08:09 IST
Tags:
Trending: ios 18 release brings this useful truecaller feature for iphone users- details ios 18.1 releasing next month: iphone users to get ios 18.0.1 first, here’s why samsung galaxy buds reportedly explode, user suffers permanent hearing loss apple october event 2024: new m4 macs, ipads expected; iphone se 4, watch se 3 to arrive in 2025 google maps adds new warning system to help users: what is it and how it works ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it google files complaint against microsoft, unhappy over cloud practices downloading free movie? you may become victim of ‘peaklight’: what is it and how it works whatsapp users to soon get filters in app’s built-in camera, here’s what we know
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 trailer 2 may release next week: Rockstar Games ignites excitement among fans with marketing push

GTA 6 trailer 2 may release next week: Rockstar Games ignites excitement among fans with marketing push
Red Dead Redemption 2 mod revives classic dry landscape; Transforms heartlands to match early versions

Red Dead Redemption 2 mod revives classic dry landscape; Transforms heartlands to match early versions
GTA Online players gear up for Zombie survival mode in North Yankton this October

GTA Online players gear up for Zombie survival mode in North Yankton this October
Microsoft set to merge Xbox and Game Pass apps on iOS devices

Microsoft set to merge Xbox and Game Pass apps on iOS devices
GTA 6

GTA 6 new leak reveals massive gameplay, shorter main story, and endless side content for players- Details

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

iPhone 16 Pro, iphone 15 pro, samsung s23 ultra

4 best smartphone deals in Amazon Great Indian Festival, Flipkart Big Billion sales: iPhone 15 Pro, Pixel 8 and more
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Top 5 kickstarter deals on smartphones

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Top 5 kickstarter deals on smartphones
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: Apple’s bold new rival in the heavyweight segment

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: Apple’s bold new rival in the heavyweight segment

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets