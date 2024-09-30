Indian government issues high risk warning, Google Chrome users at risk due to…

Google Chrome is the most popular web browser in the world and is accessed by millions every day. It has been dominating the web browser market by a long margin and it timely introduces new features and security updates to sustain that position. With increasing Reliance and usage, Google is improving its game to keep our personal details and sensitive information including location, banking details and others safe. It adds new security measures to Chrome from time to time. However, fraudsters often find a way to dupe victims. To keep users safe, the Indian government has issued a warning for users of Google Chrome version prior to 129.0.6668.70/.71 for Windows, Mac and Linux users. As per warning by The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Google Chrome browser which can allow a remote attacker to cause denial of service or execute arbitrary code and cause the application to crash on the targeted system.

Why are Google Chrome users at risk

According to CERT-In, these vulnerabilities exist in Google Chrome due to Type Confusion in V8, Use after free in Dawn, Integer overflow in Skia and Inappropriate implementation in V8. A remote attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities by sending a specially crafted request on the targeted system.

Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code and cause the application to crash on the targeted system. To avoid any swindling, users should apply appropriate patches as mentioned by Google.

Google periodically releases updates for its browser to ensure users have the latest features and security improvements. However, many users neglect to update the app regularly due to issues such as limited data, insufficient storage, or convenience. Devices running outdated versions of the app are more susceptible to exploitation due to known vulnerabilities.



