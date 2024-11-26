Instagram DMs are quite feature-rich now. In fact, over time, it has gained several features that have turned it into a full-fledged chat experience. And now the company is expanding further with a slew of new features, including new sticker packs, nicknames for you and your friends, and the flagship feature of this update: location sharing; it is now coming to Instagram DMs, which means you can easily share your live location with your friends.

Location Sharing In Instagram: Here's How It Works

Instagram, in its blog post, says that you can share your live location for up to one hour with your friends, or you can pin a spot on a map to coordinate your arrival time. This can be especially useful when you are in crowded spaces, such as concerts or other gatherings, so you don't lose track of each other. Instagram says that live location can only be shared privately within DMs, and this works for both one-on-one chats and group chats.

Once you share your location, only the people in the chat can see it. Instagram has also made sure that multiple safeguards are in place, including preventing you from forwarding the location to other chats. If you wish, you can also stop sharing the location at any time.

Stickers And Usernames To Spice Up Your Conversations

As mentioned earlier, Instagram DMs are also getting additional features, such as new stickers. Instagram says there are 17 new sticker packs, which add up to over 300 new stickers you can use to spice up your DMs. Plus, you will now be able to select a favourite sticker in your chat.

Another major addition to Instagram DMs is the ability to choose nicknames for yourself and your friends. This means you no longer have to deal only with usernames inside chats. Nicknames can be a fun addition to group chats and can reflect how you call or know someone in real life. So, if you call your friends by nicknames, this can now be replicated in Instagram DMs. Instagram says that you can select nicknames for yourself and your friends, but these nicknames won't be reflected anywhere outside the chat. And once you select the nicknames, you're free to change them anytime.

