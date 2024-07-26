iOS 18 new beta update rolled out as public release nears: Check what’s new in the latest iPhone OS

Apple has launched iOS 18 beta 4 equipped with new features for developer testing. The latest iOS 18 beta will be available to public beta testers in the coming week. Reportedly, Apple is working towards fixing issues and testing the functionality of the newly added features of the operating system. iOS 18 is set to make its debut alongside iPhone 16 series at the September launch event this year. Although the latest iOS is not inclusive of Apple intelligence, it has undergone several changes in terms of new features and minor updates.

Here's a look at the new features of the latest iOS beta:

New wallpapers for CarPlay



iOS 18 beta 4 has introduced eight wallpapers in light and dark modes for CarPlay. These have been developed by drawing inspiration from newly launched iOS 18 wallpapers for iPhone users.

Controls menu for camera

Users can find a new option in settings called Controls Menu for the camera app.Under the option it explains, “preserve the previously used camera tool when expanding the controls menu, rather than showing a list of camera tools.”

Refreshed design

The Books app of the iOS 18 beta 4 interface has a small change. Books option in the continue section has a black background. The lock screen icon and stocks app have been revamped. Moreover, there is a slight tweak in the design of the hidden apps folder available in the Apple's library.

New animation in the UI

Users can find a new animation to the subscriber badge appearing in the iCloud menu in settings app in the latest iOS beta.

Updated Widgets settings

Users can now have dark mode widgets even when using light mode.

New RCS carriers

Users can find RCS enabled for several new carriers including Fido Canada, Orange Spain,Orange UK, Rogers Canada, T-Mobile UK, Vodafone Spain and Yoigo Spain.

The users are advised to be cautious as the early beta versions can be unpredictable and features that work on iOS 18 beta 3 might not work in iOS 18 beta 4.